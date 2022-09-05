City Bridge Trust awards £100K grant for Money4YOU’s 10th anniversary Dragon’s Den

With Money4YOU’s Dragon’s Den event celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, City Bridge Trust has awarded it a £100,000 grant to support BAMER-led nonprofit organisations whose work benefits Londoners.

The grant giveaway and networking event, convened by Carol Akiwumi MBE since 2012, connects UK and international grantmakers with BAMER-led organisations. It will be held on Friday 16 September this year from 5pm, in-person in London’s Vauxhall, and online.

At the Dragon’s Den event, qualifying BAMER-led organisations will have the opportunity to pitch their projects for a chance to win ten grants of up to £10,000.

As well as judging pitches, funders will be on hand to network and make connections with BAMER-led organisations. This year organisations will have the opportunity to meet funders including: The Leathersellers’ Company, Tudor Trust, City Bridge Trust, and Action Funder, as well as CommUNITY Barnet, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, BAOBAB Foundation and The Childhood Trust.

The event will also present four awards to celebrate and showcase the work of BAMER-led nonprofits serving the most underrepresented members of UK society. The 10th Anniversary Awards are based on Money4YOU’s four core values of integrity, inspiration, intelligence and interaction. Each award has three nominated organisations and voting is open online.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for participants to network with each other, and enjoy Afro-Caribbean-inspired music, food, and drinks.

Akiwumi commented:

“I’m really excited about Dragons Den this year. It’s been a tough few years and with the cost-of-living crisis disproportionately affecting the poorest among us, food and fuel poverty are rapidly rising, Over the years, City Bridge Trust have shown great commitment towards tackling poverty and with their partnership, I am thrilled that we will be able to support more BAMER-led grassroots organisations serving the most underrepresented groups in London.”

Those who wish to pitch have until 11 September to complete the application form, and this, along with tickets for the event, and voting for the awards can all be found on the Money4YOU site.