Aviva offers extra £2mn in funding to help with cost of living crisis

Due to the cost of living crisis, the Aviva Community Fund is offering an additional £2m of funding for causes supporting financial wellbeing in their communities.

Nonprofit organisations with an income of up to £2million and looking to raise up to £50,000 can apply now to the Aviva Community Fund Cost of Living Boost, and receive matched funding for public donations from 4 October 2022. The extra financial support is aimed at helping people take control of their wellbeing by giving them tools to be more financially independent. Eligible causes will receive donations through the Crowdfunder platform, and can fundraise to reach a certain target or keep any amount they earn from matched donations.

This is the first time the Aviva Community Fund has pledged extra financial support within a three-month window, and comes in response to the increased demand charities are facing to help those struggling with cost of living pressures. Research conducted by Aviva found that almost half of employed people (43%) did not feel financially on track for the future and 65% felt they were ‘just getting by financially’.

The Aviva Community Fund has raised over £5.1 million for UK causes working in their communities since 2019. This includes organisations like The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, a drop-in community support centre which raised £4,000 through the Fund in the first few months of 2022, which it will use to kickstart a new project supporting people with energy efficient ways to cook.

Jude Brooks, Head of Communities, Aviva, said:

“As rising living costs see more people struggle to make ends meet, we know nonprofit organisations are seeing donations decline at the same time as demand increases. We’re inviting local causes to apply to the Aviva Community Fund so they can continue supporting their communities at this difficult time. If you know of an organisation helping people in financial need, now is the opportunity to double your fundraising efforts.”