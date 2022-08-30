From colour runs to declutter challenges – event news round up

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice welcomes back its Colour Run Party this September, while BHF is encouraging people to take its Declutter challenge. More on these and other upcoming fundraising events below.

City Hospice’s Forever Flowers raises over £50,000

City Hospice reports that hundreds of people visited its Forever Flowers display of sunflowers at Cardiff Castle to celebrate life, raising over £50,000 for the charity. Supporters were invited to purchase limited edition flowers, designed by the British Ironwork Centre, to remember family members, friends, colleagues and loved ones. This year’s Forever Flower was a sunflower, a global emblem of the hospice movement. Over a thousand unique and lasting tributes featured in the display at the castle designed by local artist Katherine Jones. The free display, which took place from 30 July to 14 August, was open to everyone to view the sunflowers and remember loved ones.

BHF launches autumn Declutter challenge

This autumn, BHF is encouraging people everywhere to take on its Declutter challenge by donating preloved items to help fund its research. Donating is free and easy: people can simply drop items to their local shop, book a collection online or post them using a freepost label. The Declutter challenge is being supported by professional declutterer Kate Ibbotson who recommends setting a plan of action and focusing on contained spaces instead of the entire house.

Tour de Law returns as in-person event

After two years of being virtual, Tour de Law is returning to offices for 2022. From Wednesday 12 October to Thursday 13 October, barristers and solicitors across the UK will take part in Breast Cancer Now’s annual charity cycle race to raise funds for breast cancer research and support. Breast Cancer Now will kit out offices with two static bikes then chambers and law firms will have from 8am on 12 October until 4pm on 13 October to clock up as many kilometres as possible. Legal teams will have up to 100 cycling slots of 15 minutes each, or 25 slots per day per bike – but teams can cycle all their slots in one day if they wish. Since its inception in 2012, Tour de Law has raised £1 million. This year, its 10th anniversary, legal teams will come together as they take on their rival teams to cycle the furthest, raise the most money and be crowned Tour de Law Champion 2022.

St Giles Hospice sets abseil challenge for October

Adventurers are being invited to scale great heights whilst enjoying a view of Birmingham as they raise money for St Giles Hospice in an abseil challenge this October. Fundraisers will descend more than 100ft down the seven-story Green Man Wall on the Custard Factory building in Digbeth on Saturday 15 October. Entry to the abseil is £25, with a minimum sponsorship target of £75. Gemma Thompson (pictured) took part in the 2021 St Giles abseil in memory of her father, Paul Hatchcroft, who received Hospice at Home care after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and is one of the people who will be taking part this year.

RideLondon-Essex announced for 2023

RideLondon-Essex will be back in 2023 – its 10th anniversary. A new one-year agreement with Essex County Council will see RideLondon return to the county on Sunday 28 May following the successful first year of the partnership in 2022. The festival will feature the RideLondon-Essex 100-mile challenge, along with the RideLondon-Essex 60 and 30-mile inspiration rides and the RideLondon FreeCycle, which gives riders of all ages and abilities a chance to cycle on traffic-free roads in central London. RideLondon returned in 2022 with the new partnership with Essex County Council following the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic. More than 22,000 participants took part in the RideLondon-Essex 100, 60 and 30-mile rides, which started in central London, headed out to Essex and then returned for a finish at Tower Bridge, while many thousands more took part in RideLondon FreeCycle in the city.

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice welcome back Colour Run Party

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice’s Colour Run Party is back on 25 September in Bexleyheath. Runners can expect to be covered in colourful clouds of paint as they walk, run or jog around the 5k route. A paint party will follow this as runners cross the finish line and collect their medals. Everyone signing up for the Colour Run Party will also get a pair of sunglasses and one paint pouch. All funds raised at the event will be going to the Hospice to help it continue supporting people with terminal illnesses and their families. There will also be live entertainment, street food stalls, bouncy castles, arts & crafts, pocket money toys, giant lawn games and face painting. The standard in advance rate is £25 per adult and £17 per child. On the day price: £35 per adult and £27 per child.