Bursaries on offer for IFC 2022

The Resource Alliance is offering a number of partially-funded bursary places for both in-person and online attendance of October’s International Fundraising Congress (IFC 2022).

The bursaries are available to organisations and individuals with limited financial resources and are as follows:

The deadline to apply is 25 September.

The International Fundraising Congress returns to Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands this year for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time in its 40-year history that it will be run in a hybrid format. The event takes place on 18-21 October.

IFC 2022 will see opening and closing plenaries, big debates, masterclasses, and workshops as well as the gala night and other networking opportunities.

The in-person workshop programme will be led by fundraising experts from across the globe including Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Hungary, Slovenia, Spain, US and UK. There will be over 30 sessions covering a range of topics from finding unlikely allies in the fight against climate change to Web 3.0 and the potential of community economy.

There will also be a programme of online workshops.

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.