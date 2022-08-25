Major investment into multi-sports projects announced, & other funding news (R to L) Former Rugby League player Craig Richards, England cricketer Heather Knight, England football manager Gareth Southgate, England Rugby Union head coach Eddie Jones and England Rugby League head coach Shaun Wane during the Football Foundation day. Copyright Jed Leicester

More on the Premier League, The FA and Football Foundation’s announcement of a multimillion investment into sports, and other news of available funding.

Naturesave Trust offers grants for circular economy projects

The Naturesave Trust’s latest funding window is open, and focused on the circular economy.

The Trust wants to help community groups, charities and social enterprises to deliver projects to reduce waste and over consumption of finite resources.

Grants from £500 to £2,500 will be available to help organisations who are trying to tackle these issues, and in the process unlock other benefits such as assisting with the cost of living crisis, creating purpose to those in need and helping communities come together and learn new skills.

As a small charity, the Trust focuses on small projects for charities, social enterprises and grassroots community organisations with activities based in the UK. Projects are chosen in accordance to the needs set out in the latest funding window and how well they fit with the Trust’s funding guidelines, criteria and objectives.

Celebrating Black History Month



Community organisations can apply for £500 – £1,000 to host an event or activity for the local community to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth



Apply for funding by 12th September



For more info & to apply visit:

👉 https://t.co/9ACyPsO0e3#Barnet — Young Barnet Foundation (@Young_Barnet) August 18, 2022

Grants for Black History Month events in Barnet

With October Black History Month coming up, community organisations can now apply for £500 to £1,000 to host an event or activity to celebrate in Barnet. Organisations have until Monday 12 September to submit an expression of interest.

A review panel with Black representatives from Barnet’s public, academic and community sectors will assess the proposals as part of Barnet Council’s due diligence process. Successful applicants will be informed by Thursday 15 September and receive the grant by Friday 23 September.

Football Foundation event at Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub Launch Event Day. Copyright Jed Leicester

Major funding investment into multi-sport projects announced

Gareth Southgate has joined forces with the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation to announce that by 2025, the charity plans to commit 40% of its investment, worth a projected £92 million over the next three years, into multi-sport projects that support both football and an additional sport, such as rugby, cricket, netball, and basketball.

Free to use PitchPower, a new app from Football Foundation will enable every community club and organisation across cricket, rugby league, rugby union, and football, to carry out their own sport specific grass pitch inspections. Once an inspection is submitted, grass pitch experts at the Grounds Management Association will produce an assessment report with bespoke advice and recommendations to improve the grass pitch quality at a site.

£15 million of Sport England National Lottery funding made available via the Foundation to support the improvement of grass pitches at cricket, Rugby League and Rugby Union grounds the length and breadth of the country over the next three years. From Spring 2023, clubs and organisations using PitchPower to submit their inspections will have the opportunity to apply for funding to support making the improvements identified through the app.

The multi-sport commitment will also see the first Football Foundation PlayZones open in 2023, thanks to additional investment of £13.5mn from the Premier League. These small-sided sports facilities will provide accessible outdoor facilities that bring communities together through recreational forms of football and a range of other sports.

This #NationalNonprofitDay we encourage nonprofits everywhere to apply to the Zendesk Tech for Good Impact Awards, so we can help your organization achieve its mission.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/86ij6EpXJJ pic.twitter.com/Y4kVtFo0dd — Zendesk (@Zendesk) August 17, 2022

Nonprofits invited to apply for Tech for Good Impact Awards

Zendesk Foundation is accepting applications for its Tech for Good Impact Awards until 12 September.

Tech for Good donates software, expertise and financial support to nonprofit organisations tackling a range of social problems. The awards will provide multiple grants totalling $500k, along with product donations and pro bono support.

Tech for Good is giving away multiple awards to a number of organisations that seek to make a tangible difference in one of the Zendesk Foundation’s impact areas:

Fostering community for vulnerable populations, enabling connections that allow people to thrive

for vulnerable populations, enabling connections that allow people to thrive Promoting resilience in a time of crisis in order to safeguard against disaster and reduce human suffering

in a time of crisis in order to safeguard against disaster and reduce human suffering Creating career pathways in tech by closing the economic opportunity gap for underrepresented communities

Applicants will need to demonstrate how Zendesk’s products and financial support will help them serve more people and create more impact among vulnerable or disadvantaged populations.

Grants available for wind turbine blade projects

Greencoat UK Wind has launched a £250,000 grant funding programme to support academic research and nonprofit projects focused on wind turbine blade sustainability.

The company has partnered with BizGive to find and provide grant funding to academic research and nonprofit projects that further develop the industry’s knowledge on wind turbine blade recycling, repurposing and recovery, as well as associated skills development in this area.

BizGive is inviting organisations to share an initial pitch for funding. Successful organisations will then be invited to submit a formal grant application on the BizGive platform.

Organisations must include the following details in their pitches:

Organisation Name

Organisation Website

Project Name

Project Summary (<250 words)

Estimated Dates

Requested Grant Size