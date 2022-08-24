Changing Faces announces new Director of Fundraising & Comms, & other sector movers

Changing Faces has appointed Pushpinder Gill as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications, while Mayhew has a new CEO, and other charities have announced a raft of Trustee appointments.

Changing Faces has appointed Pushpinder Gill as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications. Gill brings over 20 years’ senior leadership and fundraising experience to the organisation, which has recently set out a new five-year-strategy. She joins Changing Faces following a fundraising consultancy role with the Alzheimer’s Society. Previously, Gill was Director of Income Generation and Marketing at Haven House Children’s Hospice, where she delivered a fundraising growth plan, strengthening income streams through key projects including a new individual giving programme, stewardship of high value giving and high-level corporate partners.

Chasing the Stigma announced reshuffle & new appointments

Over the last few months, Chasing the Stigma has seen a Board of Trustees reshuffle, new board appointments and an additional three new staff members. Newly appointed Director of Business and Operational Development Chris Clarke has taken the opportunity to swap his five-year stint as Chair of the Board of Trustees of Chasing the Stigma and becomes part of the team at head office in Liverpool to develop and steer a new strategy to support its mission to eradicate stigma and affect positive social change for mental health. Andy Smith, Professor of Sport and Physical Activity at Edge Hill University, has moved into the position of Chair of Chasing the Stigmas Board of Trustees.

Other appointments to the trustee board are: Angela Samata, Suicide Prevention spokesperson and BAFTA nominated and winner of the Mind Media Award for Best Factual TV documentary ‘Life After Suicide’, Sonya Clarkson, Deputy Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, and Lizzie Israeli, Head of Partnership Management at the British Heart Foundation. Elsewhere, Chris Clarke has joined as Director of Business and Operational Development, Kate August as Partnership & Communications Coordinator, and Lorraine Perry, who started as a volunteer, has been made a permanent staff member and appointed Hub of Hope Data Input Administrator.

Michelle Lam joins Borough Market’s Board of Trustees

The Trustees of Borough Market have announced the appointment of Michelle Lam to the Board of Trustees. Lam is the first woman of colour to join the board, and is a qualified finance professional at Peabody Housing, with over 15 years’ experience working in the social housing and education sectors. She will work with the Board of Trustees, staff and traders to shape and oversee the future direction of the Market. Lam’s new role with Borough Market has come about following the Market’s participation in a bespoke pilot programme, Black on Board, with Southwark Council and social enterprise, Olmec. The pilot was developed to address the lack of racial and ethnic diversity on arts boards in the borough and to meet the needs of aspiring trustees from under-represented communities. Members of the Board of Trustees and Senior Management team signed up to a series of sessions over a period of six months, as part of the Black on Board programme, to explore opportunities to understand and improve representation of people of colour at board level.

Sherine Wheeler joins Mayhew as CEO

Mayhew animal welfare charity has appointed a new CEO. Sherine Wheeler brings experience from her career in finance and many senior roles in the charity sector, alongside a passion for animal welfare, to take up the helm of the 136-year-old organisation. Starting on 30 August, she will build on the hard work of the team across the last few years and help guide the charity through the next exciting chapter in its history. Having had an early career in finance and audit, she has held a number of senior and leadership roles in the charity sector since 2009. She brings extensive experience of working to broaden the reach and deepen the impact of charities, including at Young Lives vs Cancer, Marie Curie, and Action for Children.

Support SEND Kids appoints Emily Foges as Trustee

Support SEND Kids has announced that Emily Foges, partner at Deloitte Legal, is its newest trustee. Foges’s appointment follows that of Caroline Withers, Commercial Legal Director at Virgin Media O2, who joined Support SEND Kids as a trustee in May. Working alongside founding trustees Rachel Amos and Janvi Patel, these two high-profile appointments will help spearhead the next phase of the charity’s work, helping to create a digital workflow for applications to secure Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), and developing and publishing free and accessible guides to the law. Foges brings with her extensive experience in the technology sector, following a five-year tenure as CEO of Luminance, an AI solution for document processing. Having scaled Luminance up from a start-up to a $100mn company, she joined Deloitte Legal in 2020.