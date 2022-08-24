Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy seeks fundraiser participants for cost of living enquiry

Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is launching an enquiry into the impact of the cost of living crisis on arts, heritage and cultural organisations, and is inviting fundraisers to take part.

Throughout 2022 – 2024, Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is running series of enquiries looking at challenging areas of arts, culture and heritage fundraising, with a view to informing future policy and research.

Each enquiry is made up of eight fundraisers working in arts, culture and heritage organisations across the UK and at different stages in their careers. They work with the wider Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy team to explore a topic of national significance.

Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy’s last enquiry focused on the challenges of ethics in fundraising and will be published in October, and it is now looking for fundraisers to join its next cohort, with a focus on the cost of living crisis.

It wants explore how arts organisations, their audiences, donors and funders are adapting and could adapt during this challenging time, specifically focusing on the impact on fundraising.

This is a paid opportunity and will result in a short publication outlining policy ideas and suggestions for key funders, where all participants will be co-authors and credited for their participation. The publication will be shared with stakeholders including Arts Council England and may be used to inform discussion at Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy events and training courses.

Applications close at noon on Friday 30 September.