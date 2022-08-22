Video campaign launches ahead of Remember A Charity Week

Remember A Charity has launched an emotive video ahead of September’s Remember A Charity Week, to celebrate the sector’s collaboration to grow the legacy market and help charities open up conversation with supporters around legacy giving.

The video is being shared via Remember A Charity’s social channels, and is designed for the charity members of the group to share with their supporters, to spread the word about legacy giving.

The “Will You?” video campaign highlights the long-lasting impact of a legacy gift. I features a range of causes, asking the audience “will you make a difference by leaving a gift in your Will?”

About Remember A Charity

Remember A Charity was formed in 2000 as a consortium of charities working to encourage more people to consider leaving a gift to charity in their Will.

A representative voice for the sector with over 200 charity members, it works with Government, the legal profession, and employers to help normalise legacy giving. It also provides resources to help charities inspire supporters to leave a gift in their Will.

Remember A Charity Week 2022

Remember A Charity’s consumer campaign runs throughout the year, but peaks during Remember A Charity Week. This year that runs between 5 and 11 September.

It features promotion activities by the consortium’s member charities, and a network of over 800 solicitors and Will-writers.

In the run up to Remember A Charity Week, members have been offered customised promotional assets and resources to help raise their own legacy messaging and communicate both internally and to supporters.

Lucinda Frostick, director of Remember A Charity, says: “The more charities that come together through Remember A Charity, the more activity we can deliver and the more we can spread the word about the phenomenal impact of legacy giving, inspiring the public to consider a gift in their Will.

“The Will you? video is one of the many ways we engage with the public and the tools we offer members to drive change and support their own legacy programmes.”

2022 campaign video

Remember A Charity will follow this initial video with a main humorous and nostalgic consumer-facing creative campaign in September, taking inspiration “from one of the most iconic science-based TV shows from the 70s”.