New & nearly new donations from brand partners raise over £1mn in a year for hospice

New and nearly new donations from brand partners raised over £1 million for Royal Trinity Hospice through its shops last year.

Since the scheme’s inception five years ago over £2.5 million has been raised in total, and over 200 brands have signed up to be a Royal Trinity Hospice brand partner. Over 40 joined in 2021 alone, and the charity is inviting more companies to join and boost their environmental credentials by giving unused and unwanted stock the chance to be reused. Donations provided include samples, customer returns and previous seasons’ stock.

Items from brand partners including Harrods, Hugo Boss, Anthropologie, DAKS, Wolverine Worldwide, Phase Eight, and Robert Todd, will be on show at a preview event next month at the hospice’s Fulham branch. Kicking off Autumn Winter fashion, the event will feature preloved donations as well as unique and exclusive items donated directly from these and other big names in fashion retail.

Advertisement

Lauren Bloomfield from Phase Eight’s buying department said:

“As a company, Phase Eight support numerous charities across the UK, and our partnership with Royal Trinity Hospice and their team is extremely special to us. We have chosen Trinity as they are so passionate about helping the environment which is in line with our company goals. We take pride in donating our samples to Trinity, supporting the incredible work the hospice do to provide for families’ and individuals’ end of life care. As a brand we are committed to taking responsibility for our environmental impact which we are continuously working hard on to achieve our goals.”

Guests can reserve their space for the ‘Fall for preloved‘ event on Thursday 22 September by booking a £5 ticket, which can be redeemed on any purchase at the event.

Daniel Holloway, Director of Retail for Royal Trinity Hospice, commented:

“This will be a really exciting event for the team at our hugely successful Fulham branch and customers who want to find something really special but for a fraction of the price they would normally pay. ‘Fall for preloved’ is about showcasing some of the best donations we have received at the start of the season to kick off the new collection.”