Charity Excellence responds to growing economic crisis with ‘step change’ in free services

Charity Excellence has announced its biggest ever step change in the free services it provides for charities. It includes plans for a major upgrade to the Funding Finder database, plus two new databases, and the creation of an informal coalition of organisations to provide a measure of coordinated response to the worsening economic crisis.

Charity Excellence has now reached 30,000 members, and has today (22 August) published its 2023 sector outlook and scenarios. In response to this, it will launch its #SurviveAndThrive campaign on 3 October, under which these developments will fall.

Commenting, Ian McLintock said:

“Our response will be the most ambitious ever step change in the free support we provide to front line charities and also a step change in the numbers we provide that support to. “This step change in support will include a major upgrade to the Funding Finder database, plus 2 new databases – Help Finder and Data Finder. We are also working to create an informal coalition of organisations to provide a measure of coordinated response to the coming crisis, albeit this is still work in progress. “This will create a charity sector eco system which exploits fully the collective expertise of the sector by enabling anyone from any charity to find the advice, resources, pro bono support, data and free goods and services they need. This will extend the groups we support from primarily those leading the 0.5 million UK non-profits to any of the 1 million staff and 20 million volunteers, and Government and university staff involved in the sector who wish to use it to support charities. The launch of the strategic phase in 2023 will transfer ownership of the Charity Excellence eco system to the wider sector.”

Charity Excellence’s newly published resource provides a charity sector strategic outlook for 2023 by identifying the key issues facing the sector in a PESTLE analysis that charities can use and adapt for their own strategic planning and fundraising strategy. It offers two scenarios for what the future might look like, explains the Charity Excellence #Survive&Thrive campaign, and identifies steps for charities to take themselves.

The key issues identified include a worsening funding position for charities, increasing demand, rising costs, and challenges for staff and volunteers. Under the best-case scenario, the situation begins to ease in the Spring, by mid-2023 the crisis is over and by end 2023 the sector is more confident and capable than ever, while under the worst-case scenario, As we move into 2023, the situation deteriorates as we move into 2023, with the recession not fading until 2024, when charities very slowly begin to recover.

To help, Charity Excellence’s #SurviveAndThrive strategy will provide an immediate response to the crisis, which it will then build on to provide greater support to all UK charities and data for sector level decision makers.

More information on the plans can be found on the Charity Excellence site.

