Five tweets for fundraisers on 18 August 2022

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 18 August 2022 | Blogs

Twitter blue coloured face of a woman wearing sunglasses. Photo: Pexels.com
Photo by João Rabelo on Pexels.com

Here are five tweets plucked from the Twitter torrent that deserve some attention from charity fundraisers.

Statistics and trends, new approaches, a different view on what we think we know, a humorous take or simply a comment that many of us can make use of.

Subscribers to Charity Times can view the whole story, but non-subscribers can still glean the main findings from this Twitter thread.

2. How to budget when inflation is 10% or more

Leesa Harwood has some good advice on how charities can plan ahead when inflation is already at 10% and likely to rise further.

3. Standing on the shoulders of…

Fundraising is a team sport, and lots of success is based on work behind the scenes.

4. Legacy of love

More evidence from Mark Phillips that legacy fundraising and giving involves remarkable insight into people’s lives and relationships.

5. Stranger things…

‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ takes place around the world every July to celebrate the birthday of singer Kate Bush. The events raise funds for charities, often charities that support women, and often organisers fundraise at other times.

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded and the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs).