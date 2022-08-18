Five tweets for fundraisers on 18 August 2022 Photo by João Rabelo on Pexels.com

Here are five tweets plucked from the Twitter torrent that deserve some attention from charity fundraisers.

Statistics and trends, new approaches, a different view on what we think we know, a humorous take or simply a comment that many of us can make use of.

1. “Only eight people of colour have ever been CEO at UK’s most popular charities”

Subscribers to Charity Times can view the whole story, but non-subscribers can still glean the main findings from this Twitter thread.

A short 🧵on the exclusive research Charity Times published today showing that there have been more CEOs named David than people of colour at the UK's most well-known charities https://t.co/Cbyw0tnOO9 — Charity Times (@CharityTimes) August 16, 2022

2. How to budget when inflation is 10% or more

Leesa Harwood has some good advice on how charities can plan ahead when inflation is already at 10% and likely to rise further.

Charities, if you are doing your annual budgets, factor in inflation and cost increases. If you have multi-year funding packages try to renegotiate additional funds to cover increased costs. If you are applying for multi-year funding, factor in year-on-year rising costs. — Leesa Harwood 💙 (@bythewaves) August 17, 2022

3. Standing on the shoulders of…

Fundraising is a team sport, and lots of success is based on work behind the scenes.

If I still worked in an office, this would be hanging in a prominent spot. pic.twitter.com/Pcfy6bIT6C — Jennifer Vincent (@IAmJenVincible) August 3, 2022

4. Legacy of love

More evidence from Mark Phillips that legacy fundraising and giving involves remarkable insight into people’s lives and relationships.

Here's. a few unusual bequests that I've stumbled on whilst research a piece on legacy giving in the 1970s. Let's start with the chap with a London born wife who loved London so much he left a bequest to be divided up between three (unknown) young female London brides. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/ZC0qRJuGii — Mark Phillips (@Markyphillips) January 26, 2022

5. Stranger things…

‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ takes place around the world every July to celebrate the birthday of singer Kate Bush. The events raise funds for charities, often charities that support women, and often organisers fundraise at other times.

If you ever need cheering up just remember that every July thousands of Kate Bush fans gather around the world to perform Wuthering Heights dressed head to toe like Kate Bush herself pic.twitter.com/jWJPNIYmmp — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) June 30, 2022

