5 senior appointments for RNIB, & other sector movers

The RNIB recently announced a raft of senior appointments across communications, innovation and transformation, income generation, and people and HR, while Calibre Audio has appointed a Director of Philanthropy, and Children’s Heart Federation’s CEO has announced her retirement. All this and more below.

L-R: Kerry Eldridge & Charlotte Jackson

RNIB announces 5 senior appointments

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has made senior appointments across communications, innovation and transformation, income generation, and people and HR. Kerry Eldridge joins as Chief People Officer in October, and is currently the Executive Director of People and Culture at Cornwall Care. Charlotte Jackson joins as Director of Communications in October and will head up RNIB’s new integrated communications function. She joins from Parkinson’s UK, where she is currently Associate Director of Engagement and Communications. The charity has also made three internal promotions in its leadership team: Jim Sanders has been appointed as Director of Innovation and Transformation; Debbie Miller has been appointed as Director of Customer Experience and Engagement; and Emma Williams has been appointed as Director of Fundraising Strategy and Transformation.

Calibre Audio appoints new Director of Philanthropy

Calibre Audio has appointed Sue Canderton as its new Director of Philanthropy to help drive the charity through its next stages of development and ensure it can continue to provide free audiobooks for everyone with a print disability into the future. Canderton joins Calibre at an exciting time in the organisation’s history as it prepares to celebrate fifty years of supporting people with visual impairment, neurological or physical disabilities and learning difficulties. She is a highly experienced fundraiser with a strong track record of working for a number of different charities including Unicef UK, the Royal National Theatre, Pace and, most recently, Changing Faces.

Sheila McKechnie Foundation appoints Pete Moorey as Chair and Kimberly Garande as Vice Chair.

The Sheila McKechnie Foundation has announced two new appointments: Pete Moorey as Chair and Kimberly Garande as Vice Chair. Moorey is Head of Campaigns and UK Advocacy at Christian Aid and before this was Head of Digital Impact & Sustainability Campaigns at BT, responsible for BT’s Skills for Tomorrow campaign. Before joining BT, Pete was Director of Advocacy and Public Affairs at Which?, Head of Public Affairs at the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Head of Campaigns & Communications at NCVO. Garande is currently Youth Development Lead at We Belong, a migrant youth-led organisation, campaigning for the rights of young migrants, and developing young leaders by providing advice, support and training. She joined We Belong in October 2019.

Professor Sir Kent Woods appointed BHF Distinguished Fellow

BHF has appointed Professor Sir Kent Woods, former Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees, as a Distinguished Fellow following his retirement from the Board in October 2021. This is a lifetime appointment which celebrates those who have made an exceptional contribution to the BHF through their volunteering and philanthropic support. Woods was appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2015 as Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees/Senior Medical Trustee, and Chair of the Advisory Council. He worked closely with the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive and Medical Director, playing a key role in overseeing certain aspects of governance while as Chair of the Advisory Council, he helped shape the Annual Summit, and has also acted as the key point of contact for trustees and committee members.

Jonathan Pearce joins Antibiotic Research UK as CEO

Antibiotic Research UK has welcomed Jonathan Pearce as the new CEO, effective 1 August. He takes over the position from founder Professor Colin Garner, who retired at the end of July 2022. Pearce has over 20 years’ CEO experience in the UK charity sector. He has led a number of national organisations, including blood cancer charities Lymphoma Action and DKMS UK. Working both nationally and internationally, he has experience in the social care, health and legal sectors. For the past seven years, Pearce also served as chair of not-for-profit organisation Cancer52.

Children’s Heart Federation CEO Anne Keatley-Clarke retires

After spending 17 years of dedication to the Children’s Heart Federation (CHF) and children with congenital or acquired heart conditions, Chief Executive Officer Anne Keatley-Clarke has announced that she is retiring and will be enjoying some much-earned time with her family and friends. She will however remain with the charity on a short-term consultancy to mentor Rajwant Kaur-Singh, the new CEO.

Cochrane announces new Director of Development, Dr Gavin Adams

Cochrane has appointed Dr Gavin Adams as its first Director of Development. Adams will join Cochrane – which recently welcomed Catherine Spencer as new Chief Executive – in early October to lead a portfolio of work in fundraising, communications and business development. He is currently employed with the Extern Group as Director of Business Development. Prior to taking up this role, Adams undertook a similar position with the RNIB. He has also been a Programme Manager and Head of Programmes with the Big Lottery Fund where he managed the assessment of funding applications and developed new funding programmes.

L-R: Katherine Bartrop & Gillian Smith

Auditory Verbal UK appoints Katherine Bartrop and Gillian Smith as Trustees

Gillian Smith and Katherine Bartrop joined the Auditory Verbal UK (AVUK) Board of Trustees in July. Bartrop’s youngest son was diagnosed as profoundly deaf at his newborn hearing screening. Now 18-months old he joined the AVUK programmme in August 2021 before having his cochlear implants switched on in January 2022. Bartrop has also worked in the charity sector for many years, most recently as Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK. Smith has spent most of her career in the Civil Service, and currently leads on People and Culture aspects of Accelerated Service Transformation in HMRC. She has also held previous trustee roles including having been a Governor at Great Ormond Street Hospital.