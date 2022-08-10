Norwegian Refugee Council wins Hilton Humanitarian Prize

Conrad N Hilton Humanitarian Prize sculpture and medal

The Norwegian Refugee Council is the recipient of the 2022 Conrad N Hilton Humanitarian Prize. It will receive $2.5 million in funding.

The Hilton Humanitarian Prize is the world’s largest annual humanitarian award presented to a nonprofit. It recognises extraordinary contributions toward alleviating human suffering.

Norwegian Refugee Council

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) works for civilians in armed conflict, prioritising neglected and hard-to-reach areas where access to assistance is limited, and increasingly supports people displaced by natural disasters, the adverse effects of climate change and generalised violence. 

Founded in 1947, it is currently active in 35 countries.

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of NRC, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious humanitarian prize at a time when we are challenged like never before in reaching, aiding and protecting people forced to flee war and repression.

“We are witnessing one devastating crisis on top of the other, authoritarian regimes and brutal armed actors trying to block our access to those in need and donor purse strings being tightened, leaving aid budgets decimated. This makes the support and recognition from private sector donors such as the Hilton Foundation vital.”

Conrad N Hilton Humanitarian Prize medal and logo


Prize jury members

This year’s prize jury consisted of:

So far there have been 26 Hilton Humanitarian Prize laureates, including Handicap International, SHOFCO, Heifer International, METAdrasi, CAMFED, Homboy Industries, Tostan and The Task Force for Global Health.

It has awarded more than $41 million to these Prize laureates.

The first winner was Operation Smile in 1996. When UK Fundraising first started reporting on the prize in 1998 the award was worth $1 million. It has now grown to $2.5 million.

Back to in-person prize ceremony

For the past two years the award ceremony has been conducted virtually. This year the Hilton Humanitarian Symposium and Prize Ceremony will return as an in-person event, under the theme “The Power of Perseverance.” 

The Symposium and Prize Ceremony will take place on 21 October 2022, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Nominations for the 2023 prize

Nominations for the 2023 Hilton Humanitarian Prize will be open from 19 August 2022 to 28 September 2022.

More Hilton Humanitarian Prize winners

