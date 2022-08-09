Gift Aid Awareness Day returns on 6 October

Melanie May | 9 August 2022 | News

Gift Aid Awareness Day ad showing that in 2022 it is on 6 October

Gift Aid Awareness Day is back on 6 October, with charities invited to join the campaign.

Every October since 2018, UK charities have taken to social media for one day to share the #TickTheBox message with supporters and more widely, as well as sharing the message in other ways.

Gift Aid Awareness Day is organised by Charity Finance Group (CFG). This year’s #TickTheBox campaign will focus on the value of Gift Aid with charities invited to share across their social media, website and newsletters the impact that Gift Aid has on the people and communities they serve.

In advance of 6 October, CFG is inviting charities to download its social media and print assets to use on the day. These include logos, posters, and graphics, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

In addition, CFG is offering the Knowledge Hub, which people can contribute to, and which will share open resources during Gift Aid Awareness Week, and on Gift Aid Awareness Day itself, there will be a free webinar to attend.

More information, along with a downloadable briefing and assets to use on the day is available on the CFG site.

