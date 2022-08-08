New charity-related domains released

Public Interest Registry (PIR) has added to its .org family of domains, with .charity, .foundation, and .gives now available.

These newest domains mean the PIR portfolio now includes .org, .ngo, .ong, Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs or .org in other languages/character sets), .charity, .foundation, and .gives.

One more – .giving will also be officially added later this year.

According to PIR, which is itself a nonprofit, the expansion of the .org family of domains marks a step forward in its strategic plan to fulfil its commitment to serving the public interest online and empowering mission-driven organisations.

Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry commented:

“Options are good. We want mission-driven organisations to have more tools in their toolboxes to connect with each of their specific audiences with the important work they’re doing to power meaningful progress in their communities. “If your organisation aims to do good, you’re a fit for the .org family of domains—from corporations launching a corporate social responsibility initiative, to mission-driven social enterprises, to non-profit organisations large and small. Our .org family of domains is for everyone working to make a positive impact in the world.”

The .org family of domains can be purchased through accredited registrars listed on PIR’s website. .giving, which PIR says can be used to create a dedicated space for specific fundraising efforts by social enterprises, corporations with a commitment to CSR, and nonprofits of all sizes—will launch in 2022 and be available to all in 2023.