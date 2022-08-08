How to create cut-through with your Christmas appeal film

Francis House Children’s Hospice

Karen Flower, Francis House Children’s Hospice Public Relations & Press Officer, shares how she created last year’s film in-house, with filming and editing by Gareth Harrison Productions.

“We wanted to produce an engaging documentary-style film showcasing the care at Francis House and featuring interviews with children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their parents. Similar to documentaries such as ’24 Hours in A&E’ all of the interviews were shot so that the interviewee is looking directly to camera so as to appear to the viewer that they are talking directly to them. It’s the first time that we have filmed this way and the results are very natural and engaging.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, filming was delayed and when it did take place, plans were often changed on the day depending on the availability of the children and families. A great deal of flexibility was needed both by the crew and the hospice team and when the cameras did roll, the decision was taken to only film when mask wearing was no longer required to ensure that any footage could be re-purposed in future years without looking dated.

“Our previous fundraising film featured Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor introducing two families and their moving stories in a ‘Children In Need’ piece to camera. This year, we wanted the film to have a more natural feel and a glimpse behind the scenes of everyday activity in the hospice and the relationships between the care staff, families and children. Using two cameras gave us that flexibility, plus the use of a gimbal camera gathering smooth moving footage added to the drama of the shots when combined with the reflective ballad soundtrack.

“Keeping the film under 3 and half minutes was a challenge, but all material shot is also to be used in a full-length half-hour information video shown to healthcare professionals, families, at staff inductions as well as on the Francis House website.

“As well as raising awareness we also want people to donate and the final comment by a hospice mum about the future without her son is a powerful one. A simple call to action of a white caption on black at the end of the film highlights the £4.7 million annual running costs of the hospice. This is followed by the caption ‘The majority of this comes from voluntary donations for people like you.’

“Our aim is to always produce a film that people will really connect with and will resonate with our primary target audience of supporters and families from the local community. Our films allow the people we support to tell their own stories. We look for powerful quotes that will prompt a response and put the viewer in the shoes of that person and think how would I deal with that?

“Although our film is launched at our Christmas ball we don’t just want to focus on Christmas. We decided our films are to have a much longer shelf life beyond the festive period. We don’t give it a Christmas only message to give the film more chance to reach more people. It is a big investment in both time and resources to produce a film and being able to use it throughout the year, with a refresh of material for the next Christmas ball works for us.”