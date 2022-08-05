£10mn available for charities providing night shelters, & other funding news

Here’s a look at some of the funding currently open to charities in the UK, from national to local opportunities, including the Night Shelter Transformation Fund, and the Which Fund? which has reopened for applications.

Which? Fund issues new call for applicants

Following its inaugural success last year, the Which? Fund is issuing a new call for applicants seeking funding for research projects aimed at tackling the consumer harm experienced by under-represented consumer groups.

The Which? Fund is calling for UK registered charities, universities and not-for-profit Community Interest Companies (CICs) to apply for grants.

Established to fund much-needed projects that uncover and tackle consumer harm affecting some of the country’s most disadvantaged communities, the initiative successfully gave out grants of tens of thousands of pounds to four charitable organisations last year.

Projects are invited covering four key areas: money, scams, digital life and consumer rights and protections. As the cost of living and energy crisis continues to hit many households across the UK, there could be no better time to reopen applications to the Which? Fund, as statistics consistently show that minority consumer groups are disproportionately impacted by the crisis.

The Which? Fund application window is open until 5pm on Monday 19 September. Shortlisted applicants will be informed in October 2022, and successful applications announced in Spring 2023.

📢 This week, @luhc announced a new Night Shelter Transformation Fund of up to £10million in grants 📢



Along with @Housing_Justice, we will provide support to prospective applicants and grant holders.https://t.co/wODxNe1XV9 — Homeless Link (@HomelessLink) July 30, 2022

£10 million in grants for charities providing night shelters

Charities providing night shelters for people experiencing rough sleeping can apply for a grant from the Night Shelter Transformation Fund.

The Fund will award up to £10 million in annual and multi-year grant funding until 31 March 2025. It is administered by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), working in partnership with Homeless Link and Housing Justice.

The Fund will focus on organisations providing accommodation as well as on holistic and transformative services. Its three aims include the provision of year-round, high-quality, secure accommodation, enhanced quality and availability of support services, and intensive support and signposting for people sleeping rough who face barriers connecting with statutory services.

The Fund is open to organisations working directly with people who are rough sleeping, in a night shelter setting or that have provided a night shelter during or after 2019/20.

The deadline for applications is 26 August 2022.

The funding will be distributed in three streams: revenue funding to support organisations with running costs of transformative services, capital costs to support self-contained accommodation, and a new Capital Incubator fund to help organisations develop their capital plans.

Organisations can find out more or apply to the Fund here.

Funding News: Grants are available for UK registered charities, community groups and schools to support projects working with displaced children and young people both in the UK and internationally #fundingsupport https://t.co/dN7Qf8inl3 — SuppCommunities (@SuppCommunities) August 2, 2022

Grants for projects working with displaced children & young people

Grants are available for UK registered charities, community groups and schools to support projects working with displaced children and young people both in the UK and internationally.

The following funding is available through the British & Foreign School Society (BFSS) for UK projects:

£10,000 to £60,000 for up to two years (maximum £30,000 per year) for registered charities or educational establishments.

£10,000 to £20,000 for up to two years (maximum £10,000 per year) for organisations which are not registered charities or educational establishments.

Applications are accepted from UK registered charities, not-for-profit community-based organisations, schools, academies, colleges and other educational establishments. Funding is available for new or pilot projects which have started within the past 12 months to meet a newly arisen need.

The fund will support work which aims to:

Improve access to educational opportunity (including further education or employment opportunities for those aged 16-25).

Reduce barriers to achievement, for children and young people living in the UK who are refugees or asylum seekers, unaccompanied children or children of undocumented migrants.

Stage one applications can be made via the BFSS site at any time for UK or international projects. These will be assessed on a rolling basis and shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit a stage two proposal.

📣Funding available: The Dulverton Trust Fund



💷£5,000 for community projects in North & East Yorkshire inc. York & Hull



📌Youth opportunities

📌General welfare

📌Conservation & preservation



Read the Guidance & Apply 👉 https://t.co/44kLlsMKT3#Funding #Grants pic.twitter.com/l1dddQFgib — Two Ridings Community Foundation (@TwoRidingsCF) August 2, 2022

£5,000 for community projects in North & East Yorkshire

The Dulverton Trust Fund is offering grants of up to £5,000 for community projects in North and East Yorkshire, including Hull and York.

The grants are to support youth opportunities, general welfare, and conservation and preservation.

The main aim of the fund is to:

Support local solutions to meet local needs

Promote community cohesion

Develop sustainable and supportive communities

Provide social and educational development opportunities

Support general conservation and protection of wildlife habitats

Support the protection of heritage assets and the preservation of heritage skills

Constituted voluntary and community groups, registered charities, co-operatives, social enterprises, and CICs can all apply, and there are two deadlines for the fund: 12 September 2022 for decisions in late October 2022, and 6 January 2023 for decisions in late February 2023

More information and the application form can be found here.

There is £100,000 in grants available to help charities and groups tackle the biggest issues facing #Braintree district!



Two tiers of funding:

🟣£500 – £5,000 for smaller scale grassroots

🟣Larger awards of up to £40,000 over three years:



Apply now: https://t.co/S7O7LOwxJF pic.twitter.com/WHziV7YuyY — Essex Community Foundation (@Essex_CF) August 4, 2022

£100,000 fund for Braintree District community groups & charities

Community groups and charities tackling the biggest issues affecting residents in Braintree District can apply for a slice of a £100,000 fund.

The Braintree District and Eastlight Community Fund is managed by the Essex Community Foundation (ECF), and was set up by Braintree District Council and Eastlight Community Homes. The Fund has awarded more than £1 million to local causes since 2015.

This year, the fund is looking for bids, big or small, to support residents facing the major social issues that residents say are affecting them the most: the cost-of-living crisis, loneliness and social isolation, emotional health and wellbeing issues or a lack of opportunities for young people.

Grants of between £500 and £5,000 are available for smaller scale grassroots projects, alongside larger awards of up to £40,000 over three years.

The deadline to apply is 5pm on Monday 22 August.

📢There is £100,000 in grant funding available to North Northumberland charities and voluntary organisations. The grant funding comes from a range of funds set up at the Community Foundation to support North Northumberland, from Morpeth up to the Borders: https://t.co/DZTCYDnjyk pic.twitter.com/YtSSAvzwPC — Community Foundation (@CFTyneWearNland) July 28, 2022

£100,000 in grant funding available to North Northumberland charities & voluntary organisations

The Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland has over £100,000 available in grant funding each year, specifically for the benefit of charities and voluntary organisations in North Northumberland.

The grant funding comes from a range of funds set up at the Community Foundation to support North Northumberland, from Morpeth up to the Borders. These include the Northern Angel Fund for Berwick and the Appletree Fund, as well as funds that seek to make grants in North Northumberland as part of a wider strategy to support the whole of the North East England.

General application can be made through the foundation’s website and they will match it to an appropriate fund. Charities and voluntary organisations can apply for grants from £750 up to £10,000 and both core and project costs will be considered.

5 more funding opportunities in tweets

Small charity or community group with income less than £500K? The Kenwood Community Fund could be for you. Fund focus: addressing the challenges of health, nutrition and wellbeing. Grants of up to £7,500 available. Closes: 26 Septhttps://t.co/WGZDTNNAYU#Hampshire #Funding pic.twitter.com/1Wmg4AtS9F — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (@HIWCF) August 2, 2022

Join our Open Grants Briefing Event on 8 September 2022



Free online event for local charities, community groups and social enterprises



Learn more about available funding across Leeds and Bradfordhttps://t.co/pwbj9KmjQ4 — GiveBradford (@GiveBradford) August 2, 2022

NatureScot and @esmeefairbairn are launching a grant scheme to help orgs and partnerships develop projects to restore nature in Scotland. 💚

Join 9 Aug webinar: https://t.co/W1k80aLFj9 📅

More info: https://t.co/J3BwvbmUbG ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/3cg3IUcima — NatureScot (@nature_scot) August 2, 2022

Grants for Organisations Supporting Disadvantaged Communities (Greater Manchester)

Funding is available for registered charities, community groups and voluntary organisations working to assist individuals who are disadvantaged, sick, have a disability and…https://t.co/2MSpDd8qyu — EEVT (@EevtSteve) August 1, 2022

The Great Big Green Week takes place from 24 September to 2 October 2022!!🌲🌳



There’s funding available to support @RedcarCleveland community groups, charities and social enterprises to organise local events, activities, and festivals during this week.⤵️https://t.co/5vdnhWyFVf — Business Redcar | Cleveland (@BusinessInRC) July 27, 2022