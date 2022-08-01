From races to art trails – fundraising events round up

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is benefitting from this year’s Herts 10K while St Giles Hospice has announced an art trail for next summer. More on these events and others below.

Ice cream support for Rennie Grove Hospice Care Herts 10K

In a bid to encourage people to sign up and run the Herts 10K race this October, Verdi’s Italian restaurant in Clarence Park St Albans has teamed up with race organisers to rename their popular Rum and Raisin ice cream to RUN AND RAISESOME! The Herts 10K is the flagship fundraising event for Rennie Grove Hospice Care and organisers are going all out to make this year the biggest event to date. Posters and signage on the ice cream cart in the park and in-store on the menus will alert shoppers to the newly named flavour; whilst QR codes take them directly to the online sign-up page. The Herts 10K 2022 takes place on Sunday 9 October 2022.

City Hospice holds Forever Flowers display at Cardiff Castle

A display of sunflowers will open to the public at Cardiff Castle on Saturday 30 July. Thousands of Forever Flowers will feature in the display designed by award-winning local artist Katherine Jones. Organised by City Hospice, the Forever Flowers campaign provides an opportunity for people to unite and remember cherished family members, friends, colleagues and loved ones with unique and lasting tributes. The display is free to visit and will run until Sunday 14 August. Supporters will be able to collect their Forever Flower during the final weekend of the display and following the event. There is also an opportunity for personalisation as the flowers can be engraved after the display at a significantly reduced cost at participating Timpson stores. Forever Flowers supports the work of City Hospice, Cardiff’s local hospice.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer conference bike world record attempt John O’Groats to Lands End finish 28.05.2022 ©Exposure Photo Agency Ltd

Cyclists Fighting Cancer challenge people to the PB for CFC

Cyclists Fighting Cancer is challenging people to be their best selves and break a personal best by taking part in their ‘PB for CFC’ challenge fundraiser this summer. Whether it’s running their fastest ever 5k, deadlifting their goal weight or making the most of the summer sunshine and trying a new water sport for the first time – participants can set their own Personal Best challenge to get fit, keep active and help a child living with cancer. The PB challenge can be completed solo or with a team.

Charities take part in British Transplant Games

July saw thousands of transplant patients, live donors, supporters, and guests will come together in Leeds for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games, the flagship event of charity Transplant Sport. 22 organisations from across the UK have come forward to show their support for the Games, generating over £400,000 and providing resources to ensure that the transplant community can reunite once again safely, after the UK lockdowns and shielding. The list of organisations includes long-term partners Westfield Health, Kidney Care UK, Anthony Nolan, the Donor Family Network, Icon Creative Design, Liquid Public Relations, and organisers MLS and NHS Blood and Transplant. Support includes Leeds City Council and the University of Leeds providing accessible facilities to host the Games’ sporting events, and local media company The Ark securing free, high-visibility outdoor advertising spots.

St Giles Hospice announces art sculpture trail for 2023

St Giles Hospice has officially announced the launch of March of the Elephants, a public art sculpture trail due to take place in Summer 2023. The event will celebrate the vibrancy and creativity that our community has to offer as well as showcasing a spectacular variety of talent across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield. March of the Elephants will see St Giles Hospice team up with event experts Wild in Art, who have been delivering world class public art events across the globe for over ten years. More than 60 elephant sculptures will bring colour and joy to the streets, parks and open spaces across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield, for ten weeks before being auctioned off to raise funds for St Giles Hospice. Decorated by local and national artists, designers and illustrators, the elephants will form an ‘unforgettable’ trail of colourful sculptures for visitors to discover and enjoy. The free public art event is set to benefit the whole community, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to join in the fun.

Walk & Talk Trust holds 2022 Big Smile walks

The Big Smile is the name that the Walk & Talk Trust has given to its annual summer series of guided fundraising walks for adults across the North of England, this year taking place in July. There is no registration fee, with people asked to reach instead a £99 fundraising target. Funds raised through the Big Smile will enable the Trust to donate thousands of pairs of walking boots to schoolchildren and to groups of disadvantaged adults across the region. Additionally, the Trust will organise and promote walks for schools and support groups. July’s walks included around Beamish Museum, Tynemouth, and Raby Castle.