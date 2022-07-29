Crowdfund Wales hits £2mn landmark & other funding news

From Localgiving’s Crowdfund Wales hitting a £2mn funding landmark and the Port of Dover Community Fund reaching £1mn, here’s a round up of funding awarded news.

We are delighted to announce that Crowdfund Wales has hit a £2m funding landmark!

Crowdfund Wales hits £2m funding landmark

Since 2016 Localgiving’s Crowdfund Wales has helped over 450 grassroots organisations across the length and breadth of the country support their communities with the total distributed now over £2million.

Crowdfund Wales over the past six years has helped organisations across all 22 counties to explore online fundraising, access grants and succeed at growing their income sustainably to support community causes. Their members receive help to create online donation pages to reach donors, raise awareness of their work and encourage fundraisers.

Through the Crowdfund Wales programme, Localgiving provides a free year of membership, Gift Aid and free training in how to fundraise online. Members are supported to run an online campaign to raise £1,750 towards a need of their choice, which unlocks £250 of match funding. The fund has been supported by a number of funders over the years, including The National Lottery Community Fund, who enabled the programme to launch, and Garfield Weston Foundation, who at present is the main funder.

94% of members previously had no access to online fundraising training and support locally, whereas 94% are now confident with online fundraising and 100% have found the programme has had a positive impact on their online fundraising.

Calling all organisations in the #Dover district



We are holding free 1:1 advice and information sessions for #voluntary organisations and #communitygroups via Teams on 31st August from 10am to 3pm.



Email [email protected] to book an online 1:1 slot

Port of Dover Community Fund reaches £1 million milestone

Since 2015, when the fund opened, the Port of Dover Community Fund has awarded £750,000 to sixty-seven organisations based in the Dover area. The latest donation from the Port of Dover takes the total pledged to support good causes to over £1 million.

The Port of Dover Community Fund, administered by Kent Community Foundation, awards grants of up to £5,000 for projects that provide opportunities to develop skills, support people on the pathway into employment and assist job creation, with a particular focus on young people and community led activities that enrich the social, cultural, and environmental life of local communities.

On 31 August 2022 Dover based charities and community groups will have the opportunity to discuss what funding is available from the Port of Dover Fund with Kent Community Foundation, Grants Manager, Rachèle Verrier.

Verrier said:

“The Port of Dover Community Fund is a fantastic asset for Dover and its residents. The fund already supports lots of innovative applications, but we would love to be able to help more good causes across the district. This advice clinic is open to organisations who may have applied before as well as to new groups who are interested in finding out how to construct their application and what type of project might be considered.”

Fifteen minute 1-1 online appointments can be pre booked by emailing

[email protected].

CREDIT GINGER PIXIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Zurich Community Trust announces £900,000 to support 3 new charity partners

London based Zurich Community Trust (ZCT), Zurich UK’s charitable arm, has announced £900,000 to support three new national charity partners: Magic Breakfast, Barnardo’s and Dementia UK.

Each will be awarded £150,000 a year for two years, plus a non-financial package of support such as expertise and skills sharing from local employees. This funding is on top of grants awarded to local charities that will be announced later this year.

The charities were chosen with input from Zurich employees, who voted from a shortlist for the causes and communities that are important to them.

Magic Breakfast’s grant will support over 3,000 children each year in 15 schools across the UK.

ZCT’s grant for Dementia UK will fund two full-time Admiral Nurses to provide specialist care for families as well as contributing towards running costs for a new bookable ‘Virtual Clinic’ service. Dementia UK has been ZCT’s partner for the last four years. During this time, ZCT has funded the cost of a full-time Admiral Nurse and running costs of their Helpline, providing almost £500,000.

The £150,000 grant for Barnardo’s will contribute towards the running and development costs of the Barnardo’s Education Community. ZCT will help cover the cost of running the existing service and developing it.

Families struggling to put food on the table this summer are being supported by £500,000 from our Community Matters fund, including @upourstreet #Bristol where the community kitchen will provide daily hot meals.

Western Power Distribution awards £500,000 to tackle holiday hunger this summer

Families struggling to afford food this summer holiday are being supported by £500,000 of cash grants from Western Power Distribution (WPD). The electricity network operator has awarded more than half a million pounds from its Community Matters Fund to charities, local councils and community groups in the South West, Wales and the Midlands to help families struggling to put food on the table.

Amongst the beneficiaries announced is Eastside Community Trust in Bristol, and Oasis Community Hub Bath in the South West, which has been awarded £2,500 to deliver food to people in the community affected by holiday hunger. In the East Midlands, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, a community charity set up during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been awarded £2,500 to support more than 50 primary and secondary schools throughout Northamptonshire with food parcels during the school holidays.

WPD’s Resources & External Affairs Director, Alison Sleightholm, said:

“Holiday hunger is a very real and pressing issue in communities up and down the country, and at WPD we have an obligation to support families facing this problem in the communities we serve. We’re pleased to be able to support community groups, charities and local authorities which are working hard to improve the quality of life for families during the holiday period and beyond, and we look forward to seeing their projects deliver vital benefits.”