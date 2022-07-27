Exchanging donated games for cocktails – & other corporate partnership initiatives

Retro arcade bar NQ64 is collecting games and gaming gear for charities and offering donors cocktails in return, while The Lego Group’s partnership with Young Lives vs Cancer includes sending LEGO and DUPLO to the charity’s Homes from Home. More on these initiatives and other partnerships below.

Get-Well Gamers & NQ64

Retro arcade bar NQ64 is launching an initiative this August aimed at providing children living in poverty, as well as community centres and schools where children turn to for support, with games and entertainment. From 1-7 of August, NQ64 guests will be able to bring in gaming consoles, gameboys, game gear and computer games to NQ64 in Soho, to be donated to the initiative, in exchange for cocktails. The games will then be passed on to a number of charities including Get-Well Gamers. NQ64 is urging Londoners to support the cause, and has set up a rewards system in its Soho bar so that guests can receive a number of rewards depending on their donations. They can then cash these in and enjoy all the retro games NQ64 has to offer whilst sipping on bespoke, gaming-themed cocktails.

Cate Murden, PUSH founder

Deafblind UK & PUSH Mind and Body

Wellbeing training company PUSH Mind and Body is partnering with Deafblind UK to help improve life and work for people with hearing and sight loss. PUSH will support the charity’s team and help to empower its clients, including those in employment, by offering positive mental wellbeing advice and solutions. The partnership with PUSH will provide the charity with another level of resource and equip both Deafblind staff and those who use the service with the tools to navigate numerous daily challenges.

Advertisement

Brake & Roadchef

Road safety charity Brake has announced the renewal of its partnership with Roadchef. The partnership, renewed from 1 May 2022, will help fund Brake’s work supporting road crash victims and campaigning for safe and healthy mobility. Roadchef has been a corporate partner of Brake since 2019 and previously collaborated on a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving in the dark.

City Hospice & Welsh Rugby Union

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is supporting City Hospice’s award-winning Forever Flowers campaign this year. Forever Flowers is an ‘in memory’ campaign which invites supporters to purchase a limited-edition flower to remember cherished family members, friends and loved ones. The unique, lasting tributes will form a striking display at Cardiff Castle from 30 July 14 August. This year’s Forever Flower is a sunflower, which for many symbolises admiration, loyalty, devotion and positivity. Staff from City Hospice recently visited the WRU’s training camp and spoke to players about Forever Flowers. Players heard about the charity’s work in the community, from specialist palliative care to free bereavement support, and pledged their support to the campaign.

Dr Alessia Errico, Associate Director of Search and Evaluation, and Entrepreneurial Programmes Lead at Cancer Research Horizon

Cancer Research Horizons & the University of Edinburgh’s Venture Builder Incubator

Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine of Cancer Research UK, is renewing its partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Venture Builder Incubator which supports the commercialisation of data-driven PhD research. Cancer Research Horizons, through its Entrepreneurial Programmes, will sponsor ten places for cancer-related research projects from across the UK to take part on this 16-week programme which aims to drive academic entrepreneurship by supporting PhD students and early career researchers to develop their business ideas, build their skills and secure funding. In 2021, the first year of the Cancer Research Horizons collaboration, eight companies operating in the field of cancer were selected as start-ups for the incubator. For the second year running, Cancer Research Horizons’ continued support for PhD students and researchers will play an important role in accelerating the commercialisation of ideas aimed at conquering cancer.

Young Lives vs Cancer & The LEGO Group

Young Lives vs Cancer has announced a year-long partnership with The LEGO Group to help reach as many children with cancer as possible with the power of play. The LEGO Group has set out to reach eight million children by the end of 2022 through the power of play and Young Lives vs Cancer has collaborated with the company to help it reach children with cancer in the UK. Since launching the partnership, The LEGO Group has sent LEGO Systems Bricks and DUPLO playboxes to Young Lives vs Cancer’s Homes from Home for children and their siblings staying in the homes to play with. In addition, The LEGO Group hosted Play Agent training for staff at the charity.