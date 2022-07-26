Funding available for UK charities – round up

Following the recent announcements of a new £17mn sport and physical activity fund, and more funding available from the Climate Action Fund, here’s a round up of other grants available.

Our #MovementForGood is still in full swing and with a few months until our next draw, there's plenty of time to grow your charity's nominations. Every nomination they receive is an entry into our draw – good luck all 🍀🤞 https://t.co/2EOVEpAQ3Y #CharityTuesday pic.twitter.com/spt5KqdMw9 — Benefact Group (@benefactgroup) July 5, 2022

Movement for Good Awards to award larger grants of £10,000 & more

Ecclesiastical and its parent company the Benefact Group are awarding another round of grants to charities across Ireland and the UK.

Following the announcement of the first 250 winners of the Ecclesiastical Movement for Good Awards in June, a second round of applications to receive grants of £10,000 or more across the UK and Ireland is now open for submission until 5 August, with £500,000 available for these larger grants.

Grants are available to charities supporting education and skills, rural or community development, heritage, arts or culture, climate or environment, and human rights or equality.

In 2021, Dublin based charity, Common Ground, an arts development organisation; and Sligo based charity, Kids’ Own, a children’s arts organisation and publishing house; both received a €10,000 grant to fund its projects. This year Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland is inviting more charities to apply. The funding can be used within three years and for a blend of project and core funding costs.

To put communities at the heart of research & innovation, we're investing over £4 million to create a series of community research networks with the support of @the_young_fdn and @innovateuk.



Read more about this fund and the report behind it: https://t.co/zU0tqIddeo — UK Research and Innovation (@UKRI_News) July 20, 2022

£4mn available for Community Research Networks

UKRI and The Young Foundation have announced £4mn in new funding for Community Research Networks, supporting local engagement in research.

Over the next four years, the funding will support grassroots groups, community organisations, charities, research organisations and local government as they develop the capacity to produce research collaboratively, and partner and connect with research institutions and organisations.

The expression of interest phase opened on 25 July and will provide a total pot of £500,000 in ‘expression of interest’ grants for organisations to spend developing proposals for Community Research Networks. Funding of £25,000 per project is available to applications that explore how a network could solve need such as:

Building relationships

Developing and sharing knowledge

Local capacity-building and research

For those interested in applying, support is available from The Young Foundation.

Funding from the Expression of Interest phase must be used to support the collaborative development of bids for the Implementation phase, with activities such as hosting workshops, engaging communities, convening discussions and building partnerships.

The implementation phase will open in April 2023, providing long-term, sustained funding to implement and embed Community Research Networks over three years. A further £3.5m has been allocated for this phase, which will support a minimum of five networks.

📣 Grants available to professional UK-based period-instrument ensembles! Please help us reach more musicians by sharing this post 🗣 pic.twitter.com/z6r1JLXg4t — Continuo Foundation (@ContinuoFndn) July 25, 2022

Continuo Foundation opens 4th round of grants for period-music ensembles

Music charity the Continuo Foundation has opened applications for its fourth round of grants, with period-instrument ensembles invited to apply for a share of £100,000.

In this fourth round of funding Continuo will continue its ‘Recently Formed Ensembles’ category, introduced in January of this year. Designed to support ensembles formed during the pandemic (between June 2019 and June 2022), this category welcomes applications from these groups through submission of a video recording from a performance given before 30 June 2022.

The foundation’s previous three rounds of funding have seen £360,000 allocated to 71 projects across the UK since March 2021.

Fourth-round funds are made available to applications for use by projects scheduled from October 2022 through to the end of March 2023. The Foundation expects to award around 20 grants between £2,000 – £10,000, but final numbers will reflect the applications received and amounts requested.

Grants from Continuo are open to professional UK-based ensembles of at least three period instrumentalists. The deadline for applications is 15 August and grant award decisions are expected by 22 September 2022.

Cero Generation and Enso Energy offer up to £30,000 to charities and community groups in South Gloucestershire

Cero Generation and its partner – Enso Energy – are committing up to £30,000 to support local communities around the Larks Green Solar Farm in South Gloucestershire.

The companies are inviting any local group within a 30-mile radius of Itchington to apply for funding by submitting their project ideas. Decisions will be made alongside a local panel of community representatives to ensure that the local area is represented and local needs are met. Further details are available and applications can be submitted via the BizGive platform on this link.

Applications are accepted until 7 October and decisions made from this date until 24 October.

Donations will be made between 31 October and 25 November.

The DPO Centre offers funding towards its consultancy services

To mark its five-year anniversary, The DPO Centre has announced the launch of its Charity and Community Fund. The Fund provides charities and not-for-profits with access to data protection consultancy services at an 80% reduced rate.

The Charity and Community Fund consists of £100,000, with charities and not-for-profits able to apply for up to £10,000 of funding each towards The DPO Centre’s consultancy services.

Successful applicants will have support from subject matter experts, helping to decrease the opportunity for compliance failure, and leading to fewer data breaches and a reduction in their reputational and regulatory risk. The specific services offered include:

Compliance reviews and gap analysis

Policy drafting and reviews

Conducting Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs)

Creating and reviewing data sharing and data processing agreements

Data protection training for staff, volunteers and stakeholders

To apply for funding from the Charity and Community Fund, organisations need to visit www.dpocentre.com/cc-fund and submit their application by 18 November. All applications will be carefully considered by The DPO Centre’s dedicated funding panel and applicants will be notified of the outcome.

Multiple applications can be made over time by a charity, but only one application in each 12-month period will be considered.

New £1m fund aims to support displaced young people’s education

The British and Foreign School Society (BFSS) has launched a fund to support displaced children and young people’s education, to mitigate the impact of disruption which can last long after conflicts end and harm life chances.

The new £1million Displacement Education Fund will support UK-based charities and community groups to address the specific challenges that children and young people who have been displaced by conflict face in accessing quality education.

Projects could help ensure young people have a safe space to learn, can learn in their own language, and receive post-trauma support to heal, learn and thrive.

The Displacement Education Fund will provide dedicated support for organisations working with displaced children and young people, internationally and in the UK. Funding is available for up to two years, and BFSS will consider applications from UK registered charities, schools and educational establishments and local community groups.

It will cover projects that improve access to education or training for refugees, asylum-seekers, or Internally Displaced People aged 25 or under. These could be new projects or those which have started within the previous 12 months.

There is no deadline, with applications reviewed on a rolling basis. Full details and criteria are available online: Displacement Education Fund Organisations who already hold a current BFSS grant are eligible to apply to this new fund, provided at least one progress report has been approved for their current grant.

Energy firm launches consultation on proposed £7mn fund

Renewable energy firm Ørsted is launching a consultation seeking local views on how a proposed £7million Community Benefit Fund (CBF) could be used in areas of Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Fund, which is subject to Ørsted taking a Final Investment Decision on Hornsea 3 offshore windfarm, will run for an initial 10-year period and is aimed at supporting community projects and organisations – building on three similar Ørsted CBF schemes on the East and West coasts.

National grant-making charity GrantScape has been appointed to run the consultation exercise, set to begin in August. The first stage will be an online survey opening 1August 2022. GrantScape plans to then meet with key stakeholders including Local Authorities and community and voluntary infrastructure bodies to discuss the Fund in more detail. The final stage of the process will be a series of public exhibitions in early 2023 that will invite the general public to find out more about the Fund and talk about their ideas.

Once established, the fund will be independently administered by GrantScape and a Grant Panel will be established to review funding applications and decide which projects to support. Part of the consultation process will be to identify individuals with appropriate local knowledge and skills to join this Panel.

It is intended that the first round of applications for funding will open within the first year of construction.







