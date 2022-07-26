Emergency Nutrition Network appoints first CEO, & other sector movers

Nigel Tricks has become the charity’s first CEO, while Cats Protection and Reach Volunteering have both appointed a new Chair of Trustees. More on these and other sector appointments below.

Simon Toyne joins Hamish Ogston Foundation as Music Project Director

The Hamish Ogston Foundation has announced the appointment of choral director and music educator, Simon Toyne, as Music Project Director. Toyne, joins having recently been President of the Music Teachers’ Association and serving on the Government’s Expert Panel to produce the new National Plan for Music Education. He brings more than 30 years of experience and knowledge of the UK music education landscape, which will enable the Foundation to accelerate the expansion of its music initiatives. Toyne has extensive experience in the development and growth of music programmes for children and young people around the UK. In his position as Director of Music at the David Ross Education Trust, he leads a music programme for over 14,500 children across 34 state primary and secondary schools across the East Midlands.

Reach Volunteering announces Jane Ide OBE to become new Chair of Trustees

Reach Volunteering has appointed Jane Ide OBE as its new Chair of Trustees. The CEO of ACEVO, she also previously held the role of CEO of NAVCA. She is a trustee of the Access Foundation for Social Investment, and received an OBE in 2021 for her services to charity and volunteering. Ide will succeed former Chair of Trustees Andrew Dent whose term as Chair will come to an end in September. He has been Chair for nine years during a period of significant change, the transition to an online service and, this year, the creation of a fresh vision and mission. Reach Volunteering has also announced the appointment of a new Treasurer, Deborah Morton-Dare. She replaces Graham Warner who has served as Treasurer for nine years.

Cats Protection appoints Dr Kit Sturgess as Chair of Trustees

Cats Protection has appointed a specialist in small animal internal medicine, Dr Kit Sturgess as its new Chair of Trustees. Sturgess will lead the charity’s board of volunteer trustees who are responsible for values, strategy and overall performance at the charity. He takes on the role from fellow trustee Dr Angela Swarbrick who had been Interim Chair since February. As well as being a Cats Protection trustee since 2018, Sturgess is the editor-in-chief of Veterinary Evidence. He has also been Chair of Trustees for the Wildheart Trust and treasurer for the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Emergency Nutrition Network appoints Nigel Tricks as first CEO

UK-based international development charity, Emergency Nutrition Network (ENN), has announced the appointment of its first CEO. The charity, which recently celebrated 25 years since its founding, said that Tricks will join the organisation in September 2022. Tricks has led international aid agencies in Africa and Asia over the last 30 years. He has overseen large scale humanitarian responses, including Concern Worldwide’s response to the 2005 Niger Nutrition crisis and Oxfam’s responses to the Horn of Africa drought crises of 2011 and 2016/17. He has also managed long-term development programmes and campaigns for systemic change. For the last four and a half years, he has been based in Nairobi as the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Regional Director for East Africa and Yemen.

Bob Posner joins Bates Wells as Consultant

Bob Posner, until recently the Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, is joining law firm Bates Wells’ Politics, Elections and Campaigning team as a Consultant. Posner has decades of experience in the political arena, working across the administration of elections and referendums, through to the regulation of political and campaigning finance rules. He is an experienced public sector lawyer and is the joint editor and author of Schofield’s on Election law. He joins a team that provides political parties, candidates, charities, campaigners, trade unions, local authorities and companies with holistic advice on electoral and campaigning law. The Bates Wells team has worked on some of the biggest political issues of our time – including advising Britain Stronger in Europe, the lead Remain campaign in the Brexit referendum.

Power to Change appoints three new Trustee Directors

Anne-Marie Harris, Deepa Shah (pictured) and Hardev Virdee have joined the Board of Trustee Directors at Power to Change. Anne-Marie Harris is the Chief Finance Officer for Global Steering Group for Impact Investment and has a comprehensive non-executive career spanning 16 years with organisations such as BRAC UK. Deepa Shah is currently the People Director, Group and Global Functions for Bupa, and brings to the role over 15 years of experience in human resources across a number of sectors as well as expertise in speaking about and embedding diversity and inclusion into organisations. Hardev Virdee is the Group Chief Financial Officer for the Barts Health NHS Trust, managing a £2b trust with 24,000 staff. Virdee’s non-executive career includes Council Member for the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and Chair of the NHS National Finance Academy.