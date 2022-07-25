New £17mn sport & physical activity fund will support London children & young people

The London Marathon Charitable Trust is partnering with the Greater London Authority & Sport England on the £17mn fund. In addition, London Marathon Events will be a strategic partner for the programme alongside London Sport.

The fund will be for projects that use sport and physical activity to support the health and wellbeing of children and young people across London.

It is the biggest funding announcement in the history of The London Marathon Charitable Trust. Launching in early 2023, the fund will provide organisations with small and large grants ranging from 12 months to three years, as well as directly investing in young people to develop their ideas and become future leaders in the sector.

This autumn will see opportunities for organisations to engage in workshops and events across London to help shape the funding programme ahead of launch.

Catherine Anderson, Executive Director of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be a lead founding partner of this exciting new collaborative fund for London, through which we will collectively invest significantly into the future of young Londoners by helping them access the transformative power of physical activity and sport. “The London Marathon Charitable Trust’s mission – and the vision of the London Marathon’s founders more than 40 years ago – is to Inspire Activity for all, and this fund will create many more opportunities for children and young people across London to get active for years to come, having a deep and lasting impact on the city.”

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, added:

“The pandemic caused real disruption to children and young people’s activity levels, with those from less affluent families and underserved communities the most affected. This funding is going to help develop more opportunities across London to engage with sport and physical activity, and we’re delighted to be teaming up with partners to deliver the funding.”