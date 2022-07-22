Third Sector to be digital only from October

Melanie May

Melanie May | 22 July 2022 | News

Haymarket’s Third Sector has announced that from October this year it will be digital only, with an end to its print magazine.

The magazine launched in 1990 as a fortnightly title before going weekly when it was acquired by Haymarket in 2002. In 2014 it went monthly and then bi-monthly, before moving to a quarterly circulation during the pandemic.

According to Haymarket, demand for the print version had continued to fall with a subscriber survey at the end of 2021 showing that only one in five readers said it was of vital importance to their subscription. This, combined with increased printing and posting costs along with a move by Haymarket to reduce carbon emissions and push digital transformation across its brands has driven the decision.

In a story announcing the news on the Third Sector site, it said the title would now focus on developing new digital channels, evolving its charity pay study for an online environment, and further growing its podcast offering as well as delivering news and analysis.

Third Sector's fundraising daily publication at the 2009 Institute of Fundraising Convention
Third Sector’s fundraising daily publication at the 2009 Institute of Fundraising Convention. Photo: Howard Lake

Editor Emily Burt commented:

“I’m so proud of the stories we have been able to tell in print, and am incredibly sad the magazine will not have a longer run. But Third Sector’s greatest strength is the quality of its reporting. We now have the opportunity of bringing those stories to life in the digital space.

 

“What will not change is our commitment to covering the voluntary and not-for-profit sector and championing those who make a difference.”

The Fundraising Standards Board (FRSB) announced its launch with a full front page advert on Third Sector in June 2006.
The Fundraising Standards Board (FRSB) announced its launch with a full front page advert on Third Sector in November 2006.

Melanie May

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.