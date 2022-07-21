Data & tech leaders unite to launch first aid appeal for Ukraine

Global data and tech leaders have come together in a new initiative to secure medical kits for Ukraine.

The newly formed Data and Tech Aid (D.A.T.A.) has pledged to buy 10,000 medical kits in six weeks for civilians at war in Ukraine for its charity partner, the KSE (Kyiv School of Economics) Foundation. The move comes in response to the need for kits to stop blood loss caused by shrapnel wounds – the biggest danger to life in Ukraine. The country’s Ministry of Health has confirmed to KSE that some 300,000 kits are needed.

With each kit costing $100, D.A.T.A. is seeking to raise $1 million and is calling for personal and corporate donations to help it achieve its goal.

Advertisement

Formed in April 2022, the D.A.T.A committee of founder members is led by Rob Howes, a Senior VP at enterprise data management company, Collibra, and founder of the 500,000 member Data Community Group; and Lucy Allen, CEO at Challenge Marketing. Other members include Peter Grindrod, CBE from University of Oxford; Peter Jackson, CDO at Carruthers and Jackson; Barry Panayi, CDO at John Lewis; and John Bottega, President of the EDM Council.

D.A.T.A founder Howes explained:

“We’ve all been moved by the crisis in Ukraine and wondering how to help. The energy and support we’ve had from the global data and tech community towards this effort has been overwhelming. We’re very proud today to publicly launch D.A.T.A and show what can be achieved when we come together as a community with a common purpose.”

Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of KSE and former Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, said:

“KSE Foundation is focused on providing humanitarian aid to everyone who is suffering from Russian aggression. Saving the lives of Ukrainian civilians in times of war is our main goal. We have provided more than 60,000 first-aid kits for rescue teams. One kit saves 1 life and costs $100. Now we have set a new ambitious goal cooperation with the Data And Aid Tech (D.A.T.A.): to fund 10,000 medical kits worth $1mn. I ask everyone who empathises with Ukraine to support us. Saving the lives of our citizens is the best investment in the bright future of our country.”