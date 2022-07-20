Stroke Association & Epilepsy Society among charities signing up for new World Gaming Day

Stroke Association and Epilepsy Society are among those to have signed up for this year’s inaugural World Gaming Day with further details about the event now released. These include partnership options for charities of different sizes and promotion support information.

The inaugural annual World Gaming Day, organised by online fundraising platform GivePenny, and Leukaemia Care, is a gaming fundraising campaign built for mass participation. It was announced in June.

UK charities are invited to participate in the gaming-for-good fundraising campaign on Saturday, 22 October 2022, with the aim of raising over £1mn through video gaming.

Designed to fit alongside charities’ existing fundraising strategies, three different partnership options have been created so that charities of all sizes can take part. Charities that sign up for World Gaming Day get access to a bespoke, ready-made marketing package to help them promote the campaign to their gaming supporters. There are also World Gaming Day fundraising accelerators, including playlist fundraising through an integration with Spotify. This enables fundraisers to raise more money through supporters adding tracks to their gaming day playlist in exchange for a charity donation.

Lee Clark, CEO at GivePenny, said:

“Without a doubt, the charity sector is stronger together and World Gaming Day has been built with everyone in mind. The popularity of gaming and its potential for charities is huge. By giving charities a tailor-made fundraising package, we are helping even the smallest charity to tap into that potential and engage more supporters in ways that they might never have been able to do before. “World Gaming Day is the new generation’s charity coffee morning. It’s a ‘plug-and-play’ fundraising package that gets people together, after months of being forced apart, to have fun and raise lots of money for many different good causes in the process.”

According to GivePenny, there are an estimated 11 million people in the UK aged between 25 and 45 who regularly play video games on their smartphones, PCs and consoles, while nearly three billion people play video games worldwide.

Nicole Scully, Director of Communications and Fundraising at Leukaemia Care, commented:

“World Gaming Day is the opportunity for charities to finally press start on Gaming for Good. The sector always works better when it collaborates and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring the charity world together while encouraging our supporters to raise pounds while playing. I’m really proud that Leukaemia Care has been able to develop this idea with GivePenny and then open it up to our colleagues in the third sector.”

Charities have until 26 August 2022 to sign up for World Gaming Day and more information can be found at charity.worldgamingday.org.