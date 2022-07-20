Fundraisers’ changing learning requirements, & how providers are meeting them

“Participants are now concerned more than ever with value for money. In other words, am I learning ideas and principles that I can actually put into practice and make a genuine difference today. I think course providers are being increasingly held accountable for the value that they deliver and that must be a good thing. It challenges us to distil and synthesise knowledge from a wide range of fields (such as psychology, social psychology, sociology, economics and marketing/business administration) that could be making a difference in fundraising and then helping people apply it.

“When I first started teaching fundraising some 30 years ago – there wasn’t really a “body of knowledge” that one might reasonably expect a fundraiser to know. As a consequence, fundraising education was very simplistic and based largely on business practices and ideas. Now, the better programmes have collated and stewarded a distinct body of knowledge that fundraisers can be exposed to as they develop through the profession. It has been exciting to see this all slot into place.

“Just 10 years ago many fundraisers eschewed fundraising education for business education because somehow it was held to be “better and smarter.” We would see fundraisers interested in direct response, for example, take classes from the Institute of Direct Marketing rather than the Institute of Fundraising. Now, I think people are focusing more on classes from bodies that specialise in fundraising education. And they’ll be glad that they did, because these bodies have massively more to offer – and a profession deserves its own academy and specialist course providers.”