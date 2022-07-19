New Churchill Fellowships to launch with focus on building resilient economies

The next round of Churchill Fellowships will open for applications on 13 September, with the programme including a new theme exploring global approaches to building resilience for UK communities through economic activity.

The Fellowships fund individuals to discover new ideas and best practice from leading practitioners, anywhere in the world, in order to develop innovative solutions for the UK.

The new Resilient economies and communities theme will focus on building resilience through increasing economic activity and opportunity. Applications are particularly encouraged that explore the use of economic activity to achieve any of the following goals:

Strengthening those communities most affected by current or long-term economic challenges and future-proofing them against further economic shifts

Unlocking the economic potential of disadvantaged communities and individuals through equitable access to jobs and skills

Mobilising the power of the business sector or social enterprise to support communities

Ensuring that economic activities operate sustainably and support a just transition to a green future

Churchill Fellowships are open to all UK adults regardless of qualifications, background or age, and the international research can be undertaken online or through travel, where necessary. Examples of existing Fellows already working in this field, using the ideas and knowledge acquired on their Fellowships, can be found here.

Julia Weston, Chief Executive of the Churchill Fellowship, said:

“We are delighted to be launching dedicated Fellowships seeking new ideas and solutions from around the world to help build resilience in our communities through economic activity and opportunity. Every year we are inspired by the passion and determination of Churchill Fellows to make a difference, supported by the knowledge and ideas acquired through their Fellowship research. We look forward to welcoming applications in September from any UK citizen with a vision for change in this area.”

This Fellowship programme is one of 12 Fellowship themes launching in September, which can be viewed here.

Applications for Churchill Fellowships will be open from 13 September – 22 November for projects to start in 2023.