Crowdfunder partners with Swiftaid on Gift Aid

Crowdfunder has partnered with Swiftaid to offer automated Gift Aid for charities using the platform.

The partnership follows Crowdfunder’s 2021 announcement of a partnership with Nectar which enables charities to take donations via Nectar points. It also follows the news last month that JustGiving has also partnered with SwiftAid to offer Gift Aid on eligible donations.

Swiftaid, which was created by Streeva, fully automates the Gift Aid process on charitable donations for both donors and charities. This new partnership means charities that are on the Crowdfunder platform just need to register with Swiftaid to claim Gift Aid on donations, with Swiftaid charging a 5% fee on Gift Aid funds successfully collected.

Simon Deverell, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Crowdfunder said:

“Crowdfunder’s mission is to help tackle society’s challenges and this collaboration comes at a time when we know charities need as much support as possible. Adding Swiftaid as an option for charities will simplify and automate the processing of Gift Aid for the charities and ups the conversion of collecting Gift Aid declarations from supporters – so it’s all round good news. “Swiftaid is the latest addition in our growing suite of products for charities and fundraisers including Nectar Donate, Strava integration and our charity prize draw product.”



Beth Michael, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Swiftaid said:

“It’s great to be working with Crowdfunder. This partnership will not only help charities using Crowdfunder simply benefit from Gift Aid but add great value to the charities and donors already in Swiftaid’s network. Every platform provider, charity and donor that joins Swiftaid, significantly increases the chances of Gift Aid being claimed and reducing the staggering amount that goes unclaimed every year.”

More information for charities on how to take advantage of the service can be found on the Crowdfunder site.

