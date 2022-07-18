Hounslow named as most generous area for donations in UK

Hounslow is the most generous area in England and Wales, with people in this West London borough giving the highest percentage of the average salary in the local area to charity, according to research by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

In Hounslow, the median donation is £35 compared to the average across England and Wales of £20. The second most generous area is the Isle of Wight, despite having one of the lowest average salaries in the country, followed by Brighton & Hove, and Ealing in West London. Conwy is the most generous place in Wales, giving the highest average donation compared to salary.

Overall, the ten most generous areas in England and Wales are: Hounslow, Isle of Wight, Brighton & Hove, Ealing, Conwy, Powys, Ceredigion, Hackney, Buckinghamshire, and Wolverhampton.

Most generous areas in England and Wales

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“Our new research uncovers the heartening generosity of people in many different areas of England and Wales. “As we all face financial cost-of-living pressures, we encourage people to carry on giving what they can, or consider supporting in other ways by donating items to charity shops or volunteering, to help charities to continue their vital work helping the most vulnerable in society. “Government could also further support charities by introducing measures such as making the Gift Aid process easier, which effectively tops up donations, and ensuring charities benefit from levelling-up funding.”

CAF has used its database of charitable giving patterns to create an interactive map of giving levels across England and Wales.

The CAF UK Giving Report recently found that people in the UK donated £10.7 billion to charity in 2021, a substantial decrease from the £11.3 billion that was given in 2020 during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current cost-of-living crisis means that giving behaviour may change again in the latter half of 2022. Around one in eight (13%) are considering cutting back on donations in the next six months, while one in 12 people (8%) said they had chosen not to make a one-off donation between March and May.

About the research

All figures on donations in this latest research, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc, and the total sample size surveyed was 23,515 people representative of the UK adult population. Fieldwork was undertaken monthly between May 2016 to April 2022, with the survey carried out online.