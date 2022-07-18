Charities urged to enter eBay Business Awards with £10,000 prize available

Melanie May

Melanie May | 18 July 2022 | News

The eBay for Business Awards are back and open to charities to enter for 2022, with a cash prize of £10,000.

The eBay for Business Awards celebrate and reward business owners, social enterprises and charities. eBay is keen for as many charities to apply as possible, and applications close at midnight on 27 July.

Entry is free of charge via the eBay for Business Awards page, and this page also includes guidance, tips on how to optimise your entry, and the awards application form itself. 

The prize

How to enter

  1. Check that you meet the requirements. Entrants must be 18 or over, and registered as a business/charity on eBay.
  2. Tell your story. Make sure to include as much detail as possible and enhance your entry by providing a video link or attaching photographs or technical drawings. 
  3. Submit your entry by midnight on 27 July 2022. 

