BBC Proms collection is back in person

The 2022 BBC Proms season got underway last Friday, and so did the Promenaders’ Musical Charities collection.

Now that the full season is once again taking place in person, after two years during which they were limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers are expecting to boost the total they raise significantly.

In 2021 the collection was only possible online. It raised £7,727.52 for Help Musicians and £3,290 for CLIC Sargent (now operating as Young Lives v Cancer).

This season, with the return to normal operations, they are aiming to raise more than £110,000, based on previous seasons.

Yellow buckets and card readers

A pile of Promenaders’ collecting buckets at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

The yellow collecting buckets are being used, but they are being accompanied for the first time by card readers on the main doors.

The buckets themselves feature a QR code which takes you to the 2022 Season page which itself links to the group’s PayPal donation facility.

2022 charities

This year the Promenaders’ Musical Charities will support Help Musicians and Young Lives v Cancer as usual. With the return of the bucket collection they are also adding Brass for Africa and Lost Chord.