Who’s supporting who? 15 great corporate fundraising partnerships A family enjoys a Mildreds Restaurants & Spread a Smile afternoon tea party

A bumper edition of corporate partnership news, including Morrisons raising £1 million for Together for Short Lives, Mildreds Restaurants holding afternoon tea parties for Spread a Smile, and a fundraising Dragon Boat Race organised by WaterAid and Canary Wharf Group.

Cool Earth Biodiversity officer Nicky Roma collecting image location data to cross reference with satellite monitoring

ShelterBox, Cool Earth, & Liberty Speciality Markets

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, has announced ShelterBox and Cool Earth as its new charity partners, following an employee vote. As part of a three-year commitment, LSM will be supporting each charity with a corporate donation of £50,000 per year. LSM will also be holding a variety of engagement activities to further support and promote the charities. This decision follows the expiry of the seven-year partnership with WaterAid UK, which raised over £857,000 and funded projects to bring clean water, sanitation, and hygiene awareness to communities in Madagascar and Rwanda.

Advertisement

WaterAid/Brendan Foster

WaterAid & Canary Wharf Group

A splashing £22,850 was raised in a Dragon Boat Race for WaterAid to help bring clean water to everyone, everywhere. On Thursday 7 July at the South Dock of Canary Wharf, WaterAid, in collaboration with Canary Wharf Group, hosted the brand-new event based on a Chinese tradition from over 2000 years ago. 15 teams from companies in the vicinity of Canary Wharf competed in a series of time-clocked races. They took to the water between 12 and 5pm in competition to gain the title of the champions of Canary Wharf. Out of the 15 teams, Yondr Group were crowned the top fundraising team bringing in £4,962.

Spread a Smile & Mildreds Restaurants

Vegan eatery Mildreds Restaurants has partnered with Spread a Smile. Working closely together, the restaurant teams at Lexington Street in Soho, the first of the Mildreds to launch in 1988, alongside the rest of teams at Mildreds King’s Cross, Dalston, Covent Garden and Borough Market, will host Afternoon Tea Parties for critically ill children and young people, alongside their loved ones. The first of the events, run alongside the team of entertainers from Spread a Smile, was held at Mildreds Covent Garden location recently, with a spread of cheese toasties, fruit, brownies, cookies and cheesecakes and entertainment by Mr Magic.

Our people have spoken! We’re delighted to welcome 12 charities as new @DeloitteUK_5M partners across our regions and nations. From Aberdeen to Jersey, we’re making an #ImpactThatMatters. 🙌https://t.co/ypeWWba8dj pic.twitter.com/ABoapomxXt — Deloitte UK (@DeloitteUK) July 12, 2022

12 charities & Deloitte

Deloitte is continuing its 5 Million Futures responsible business programme, which aims to help five million people get to where they want to be through access to education and employment, by partnering with 12 new charities in the UK. The charities will join 10 more who just renewed their existing partnerships with Deloitte. A key theme through many of the partnerships is to support children and young people, and six of the new charity partners are aligned to mental health and wellbeing. The remaining are aligned to homelessness, health, education, employment, and inclusion (disability, diversity, and social mobility). The charities were nominated by staff, from which a shortlist was drawn up, with these charities invited to apply. The 12 include Aberdeen Cyrenians, Bristol & Weston Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Starting Point, and Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

Warrington Wolves Women’s Team & Hoover

Warrington Wolves Women’s Team have announced that Hoover is now their main sponsor. Hoover has agreed an initial 12-month deal with the club to become Warrington Wolves Women’s Team Main Sponsor with branding rights throughout The Halliwell Jones Stadium and the club’s digital platforms. The deal is one of the most significant in the club’s history for the women’s team and kicked off with the unveiling of the 2022 kit launch on 8 March, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Children at Robert Browning Primary School in London

Trees for Cities, UNICEF & Bupa

Bupa has raised a quarter of a million for its partners Trees for Cities and UNICEF. The donation has been made possible thanks to Bupa’s #1MillionMinutes campaign launched in May, which raised £200,000 for Trees for Cities to support its Planting Healthy Air for Schools initiative, and £50,000 for UNICEF to go towards the ongoing humanitarian response in Ukraine. In its 75th year, as part of its extensive sustainability programme of charitable initiatives, the healthcare provider challenged its employees across the UK to collectively log 1 million minutes doing something for their health, community or the planet. Everything from litter picking and volunteering in food banks helped Bupa reach the target of unlocking £250,000 for the two causes.

Every Pack Gives Back is back! When you buy selected products at @Morrisons from now until 6 September, @Tog4ShortLives will receive a donation. So fill up your trolley! And help more families caring for a seriously ill child get the support they need🛒 pic.twitter.com/k68ik5OdaB — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) July 13, 2022

Together for Short Lives & Morrisons

Morrisons has reached £1 million in its fundraising efforts for charity partner Together for Short Lives. Morrisons customers and suppliers have supported the charity through cash donations in store and online and have purchased products involved in the supermarket’s ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ initiative. Colleagues at Morrisons stores across the country have also been raising funds through all sorts of creative and innovative ways, from glamorous black tie gala events, skydives, fun golf days, tough mudders and in-store fundraisers. Many of the activities have been match funded by the Morrisons Foundation which supports colleagues in raising money for charities including Together for Short Lives.

England Amputee Football Association & Simply Business

Simply Business has renewed its sponsorship of the England Amputee Football Association for a fifth term in what is a crucial year – with England setting their sights on World Cup glory in October. The England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) will travel to Turkey to take on the world’s best amputee football nations, and will do so in partnership with Simply Business, which has sponsored the EAFA since 2017, in that time providing over £200,000 of funding to the charity.

Hertfordshire Virtual School & The Access Foundation

A Hertfordshire education organisation has received 50 laptops and 50 prepaid sim cards from The Access Foundation. Hertfordshire Virtual School is a service working within Hertfordshire County Council to help children and young people who are under their care enhance their opportunities in education and future prospects. Last year it expanded its services to all children who are working with social workers so that they can also benefit from more support in their education and progress further. The donation of the laptops and sim cards is the first example of the ongoing partnership between The Access Foundation, and Softcat Plc to refurbish and recycle IT equipment and supply it to organisations in need.

More than 1⃣5⃣0⃣ players from across the property sector took part in the Paramount Property Tag Rugby Tournament 🏡



Hosted by @CothamPark, the tournament raised valuable funds for the Foundation 💙



Congratulations to team representing Mace, who were crowned champions 🏆 — Bristol Bears Community Foundation (@BrisBearsCF) June 21, 2022

Bristol Bears Community Foundation & Paramount Property Tag Rugby Tournament

More than 150 players from across the property sector put commercial rivalries to one side to take part in the Paramount Property Tag Rugby Tournament, which raised £3,000 for the Bristol Bears Community Foundation. Some 15 companies from the property and construction sector were represented in the mixed seven-a-side tournament which was won by the team representing Mace, who pipped Colliers and Spratley & Partners into second and third place, respectively, to land the tournament trophy. The tournament featured teams from Carter Jonas, Savills, Knight Frank, LSH, Box Twenty, Paramount, Stride Treglown, Cushman & Wakefield, Clarkebond, CBRE, JLL, and CSquared. The event was hosted by commercial refurbishment specialists Paramount.

Cats Protection & Purina

Cats Protection has received a donation of £100,000 from Purina to help fund the equivalent of a million meals for homeless cats in its care. The donation forms part of the charity’s long-term partnership with pet care company Purina. With a reported increase of 25% in the number of kittens handed over to its Adoption Centres alone in the first quarter of 2022, the donation is a welcome boost. The cats cared for include mum cat Bunny (pictured) who was heavily pregnant when she was handed to Cats Protection’s Bridgend Adoption Centre this spring, after her owner said they could no longer afford to care for her. She gave birth to three beautiful kittens, Bonnet, Bloom and Benjamin but then developed a hole in her abdominal wall during labour. She needed emergency surgery, but has now recovered from her ordeal.

Registration is live for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2022 Donor Run! Taking place at the Leeds Armouries/Leeds Dock. On Saturday 30th July, 3k or 5k races are available, starting at 6.30pm! 😀



To register visit: https://t.co/1dlRMqGa6I pic.twitter.com/3c3MsCDXoE — British Transplant Games (@WHBTG) May 13, 2022

British Transplant Games & B. Braun

B. Braun, manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services, has signed up as the official medical and welfare sponsor of the British Transplant Games, providing support including some first aid, hygiene and disinfection products that organisers need to run the event. The British Transplant Games is the flagship event of charity Transplant Sport and comprises over 24 sporting events which will take place in venues across Leeds during the four-day event.

Important reminder. pic.twitter.com/EVIHXyT1BK — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 10, 2022

UNHCR & DLA Piper

DLA Piper has announced a new partnership with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) that will see the two organisations working collaboratively to develop responses to the global refugee crisis, enhance refugee integration and advocate for systemic change. During the first three years, DLA Piper will provide pro bono support worth over $3.7mn and contribute financially to the agency’s global programmes. The partnership has been developed in collaboration with UK for UNHCR. DLA Piper and UNHCR already have a long-established relationship spanning over ten years. Since 2012, the firm has provided more than 8,500 hours pro bono legal support valued at over USD 3,000,000 to UNHCR. This new phase of the partnership will focus on the co-development of innovative responses to the refugee crisis, including innovative finance models and impact investment, among other key areas.

We were delighted to receive £5000 from the Tyl Giveback Community Fund – thanks to a nomination from the lovely @BrightonGin team. Thanks guys! https://t.co/wPeB7fQ9o0

📷 Derek Middleton

ip pic.twitter.com/XixTkDOFiX — Sussex Wildlife Trust 🦔 (@SussexWildlife) May 9, 2022

Charities & Tyl by NatWest with Pennies

Tyl by NatWest, in partnership with Pennies, has raised over £325,000 to support charities across the UK through its Giveback Community Fund. With every card transaction Tyl customers take, Tyl donates a portion of the revenue to the Giveback Community Fund. The more successful Tyl customers are, and the more card payments that they take, the bigger the Giveback Community Fund becomes, increasing the impact that Tyl can make in local communities. The Giveback Community Fund supports Hospice UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and The Prince’s Trust nationally, as well as supporting charities local to Tyl customers. Tyl customers can nominate a local charity they think would benefit from a grant from the Giveback fund too, with causes including Change Please Foundation, Maggie’s Manchester and Sussex Wildlife Trust receiving grants to date, after nominations from local businesses.

Cumbria Wildlife Trust & Cumberland Building Society

The Cumberland Building Society has launched Home for a Home – a campaign offering mortgages to help everyone to feel at home, including the endangered red squirrel, native to Cumbria. When customers take out a new mortgage, The Cumberland Building Society will make a donation to Cumbria Wildlife Trust. The Home for a Home campaign is the first activation of the bank’s new brand Purpose, created by GOOD agency, ‘Kinder Banking. It’s In Our Nature’ which aims to create a banking experience kinder to people and planet.