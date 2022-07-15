GoFundMe becomes official platform for RUN-FEST events (l-r) Mike Smith, head of marketing at GoFundMe and Tom Bedford, Race Director at Run Fest, in Kew Gardens where the Richmond Half and Marathon start.

GoFundMe is the new official fundraising platform for all RUN-FEST’S events. As such it becomes the title partner of Richmond RUN-FEST and KEW THE RUN.

The partnership has a shared goal to double the number of charity runners by 2024 and to help raise £1 million a year for charity.

This is GoFundMe’s first event partnership in the UK. Last year, as well as helping thousands of individuals, the site helped charity fundraisers in the UK raise over £20 million. The platform opened up to fundraising by UK charities in April 2018.

RUN-FEST’s Race Director Tom Bedford said:

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this September, we are pleased to welcome GoFundMe to the RUN-FEST family. In our first 10 years over £4 million has been raised for charity. By partnering with GoFundMe we believe this will significantly help our national and local charities hit higher targets.”

The GoFundMe Richmond AIR:10K, WWF Kids’ Mile and Visit Cayman Islands Sundown 5K all take place on Saturday 10th September followed by the Richmond Half and Full Marathon on Sunday 11th. The marathon has already sold out.

