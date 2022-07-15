GOBEL awarded patent on predictive modelling tech for healthcare fundraising

GOBEL, provider of consulting and technology for healthcare philanthropy, has been awarded a patent on its Gratitude to Give™ (G2G) predictive modelling technology, which, it says, is 4-5 times more likely to forecast who will give as traditional wealth screening models.

G2G is the first AI-fundraising model that identifies signs of gratitude by analysing affinity and experiential data rather than just wealth data. It provides direct visibility into a patient’s unique experience and uses big data sets to determine likelihood to give. Results are presented in one platform that offers multiple views so users can identify the best prospects for high wealth and high gratitude.

According to GOBEL, the technology helps healthcare clients like hospitals, hospices and academic research institutes raise more money by predicting and segmenting patient population, identify the best prospects for annual, planned and major gift prospects, and create the highest ROI by pinpointing best prospects.

Chad Gobel, GOBEL founder and CEO commented:

“We are delighted the U.S. Government has recognised our breakthrough methodology and technology and awarded GOBEL with a patent. With this technology we will be able to help our clients generate the most revenue in the least amount of time.”