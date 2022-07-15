GOBEL awarded patent on predictive modelling tech for healthcare fundraising

Melanie May

Melanie May | 15 July 2022 | News

a doctor's stethoscope. Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

GOBEL, provider of consulting and technology for healthcare philanthropy, has been awarded a patent on its Gratitude to Give™ (G2G) predictive modelling technology, which, it says, is 4-5 times more likely to forecast who will give as traditional wealth screening models.

G2G is the first AI-fundraising model that identifies signs of gratitude by analysing affinity and experiential data rather than just wealth data. It provides direct visibility into a patient’s unique experience and uses big data sets to determine likelihood to give. Results are presented in one platform that offers multiple views so users can identify the best prospects for high wealth and high gratitude.

According to GOBEL, the technology helps healthcare clients like hospitals, hospices and academic research institutes raise more money by predicting and segmenting patient population, identify the best prospects for annual, planned and major gift prospects, and create the highest ROI by pinpointing best prospects.

Advertisement

Chad Gobel, GOBEL founder and CEO commented:

“We are delighted the U.S. Government has recognised our breakthrough methodology and technology and awarded GOBEL with a patent. With this technology we will be able to help our clients generate the most revenue in the least amount of time.”

Related posts

12 October 2016

Nicest Job in Britain picks new national philanthropy manager
3 February 2017

More philanthropy research in Ireland needed, seminar told
21 April 2017

New raffle splits jackpot between the winner & a charity
9 May 2017

Alexander Hoare wins City Philanthropy 2017 Beacon Award

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.