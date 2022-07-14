Funding opportunities round up

Last chance to apply for the current round of the Aviva Community Fund, plus funding on offer for mutual aid groups, youth-focused organisations, those helping vulnerable children, City of London organisations, and those providing parental support in Medway – as well as a free strategic comms training offer from Media Trust.

Aviva Community Fund next deadline imminent

There is now just a week left to register for the current round of the Aviva Community Fund.

Applications close on 19 July and the Fund is particularly interested in projects focusing on climate change and financial wellbeing. So far, it has supported over 2,000 projects with a total of £4.3 million.

The Aviva Community Fund wants to hear how projects will strengthen communities and help people to lead healthier, happier lives and give them an opportunity to look to the future with confidence.

It gives some examples. With a woodland regeneration project, applicants should think about how it could help local people as well as the environment – could it offer therapeutic activities for locals or will it improve the quality of life of people who live in the area, forge new connections, or boost the local economy?

For a project focused on helping people reach their goal of long-term employment, applicants should provide details of how they will go about it. What skills are people learning? How is the applicant tackling the psychological or societal barriers to employment? What kind of impact will the plans have on the wider community?

Free strategic comms training on offer from Media Trust

Media Trust’s new Intersectional Reporting Programme is to offer free strategic communications training to 15 selected charities looking to improve their understanding of, and to collaborate on, intersectional storytelling.



With support from the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, the training will run from September to November 2022 and will comprise a series of five expert-led workshops on themes such as framing principles, the effective use of data, and collaborating on case studies. The programme will also offer peer networking opportunities and a speed pitching event with experienced journalists.



Media Trust believes through collaboration and embedding intersectionality in storytelling, charities can better reflect the lived experiences of the marginalised individuals and communities they support, through informing more accurate news reporting on multiple disadvantage and effective policy making to tackle the root causes of inequality.



Find out more and apply here. Applications close Sunday 7 August at 11.59pm.

Funding for mutual aid groups

Mutual aid groups can apply for up to £5,000 in funding from Changing Ideas and The Social Change Nest, with a deadline of 22 July.

The funding is available to support mutual aid groups post-pandemic and grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 can be applied for. The funders want to support groups who are in the process of transitioning and are facing distinct challenges in adapting post-COVID.

Successful grantees will be able to manage their funds through Open Collective, a platform designed to enable transparent money management for community groups.

Grants will be disbursed from September, and grantees will have 9 months to implement their activities.

More information here

Daisy Mummery Sovereign iwill Project Manager

Youth-focused organisations invited to apply for Sovereign #iwill Fund grants

Youth-focused organisations working in communities within three miles of Sovereign Housing Association homes are being invited to get involved with the Sovereign #iwill Fund.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available for projects that focus on youth social action to apply – applications open 18 July 2022 and close 5 August 2022. Sovereign’s Youth panel, made up of 18-25-year-old residents, will be involved in deciding which projects are awarded grants.

Alongside the Sovereign #iwill Fund grants, Sovereign is launching the Sovereign #iwill Youth Network, in partnership with Creative Youth Network, to create a learning environment for organisations and young people interested in youth social action.

Organisations will be able to join the network, whether they have been funded through the Sovereign #iwill Fund or not to access support, training, Innovation Labs and networking.

The #iwill Fund is made possible thanks to a £54 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to support young people to access high quality social action opportunities. Sovereign is acting as an #iwill Fund match funder and awarding grants on behalf of the #iwill Fund.

More information and to apply for the Sovereign #iwill Fund grants and Sovereign #iwill Youth Network here.

£5m funding pot available for City of London organisations

Organisations making a difference in the City of London are being invited to bid for grants from a multi-million pound community fund.

Since it launched two years ago, around £3.5 million has been distributed to charities, residents’ associations, businesses and other organisations through the Neighbourhood Fund, derived from a levy on new developments in the City.

Beneficiaries have included a transformative scheme helping young people into work, a therapeutic garden for people with cancer, improved bike parking facilities for residents and educational and cultural projects.

The City of London Corporation, which administers the funding, has now simplified the process of applying for funding from the remaining £5 million available, set a fixed maximum grant amount of £500,000 and agreed that organisations can bid for repeat funding.

Organisations can apply for funding from the Neighbourhood Fund online here.

Medway Parenting Support Fund opens with £50,000 available

The new Medway Parenting Support Fund has opened with £50,000 from Medway Council to support charitable groups delivering parenting support to families across Medway as part of the Council’s Parenting Support Strategy.

The Fund will support charitable groups who help parents and carers of Medway children and young people aged 18 and under, or 25 and under, if the young person has special educational needs and disabilities.

Applications for funding are welcomed from organisations who deliver services that support overall wellbeing for families, including but not limited to, fathers/dads/male carers, single parents, parents/carers with younger children impacted by the pandemic, parents/carers with their own disabilities and/or additional needs and parents/carers of children and young people who consider themselves part of an ethnic minority group.

The new fund is open and the deadline for applications is Friday 30 September 2022.

Applications Open for Wooden Spoon Grants Programme

Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, is encouraging charities, schools and not-for-profit organisations to apply for grant funding.

The charity which provides grants to regional not-for-profit organisations has £1.8 million to share amongst projects that support its charitable aim to ‘make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children and young people in the UK and Ireland through our commitment to quality charity work.’

If a project is educational or disability sports focused, there must be a key rugby element to engage children and young people, and if a project is a physical, tangible asset, of a permanent nature, it must have a minimum predicted life-span of five years, be non transferable and of a permanent nature.

More info on how to apply is available here.