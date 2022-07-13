12 courses for new or aspiring fundraisers

For new or aspiring fundraisers looking for a course to do as that first step, whether it’s moving into fundraising, or moving in a different direction in fundraising, there’s nothing more useful than a handy list of learning opportunities.

So if you’re looking for some ideas of what’s out there, here’s a list of 12, with all the key details you need to take the plunge into some further research.

Course: How to Fundraise: A Guide to Fundraising for Non-Fundraisers

From: University of Kent

Format: online

Duration: 3 weeks

Study time: 4 hours a week

Cost: £44 one off payment

When: Available now

Course: Introduction to Fundraising

From: Chartered Institute of Fundraising

Format: Online

Duration: 6-8 hours

When: On demand

Cost: £75

[The RAISE: Arts, Culture & Heritage programme offers a contribution of £40 towards the total cost of CIOF’s Introduction to Fundraising course to individuals working in the arts and culture sector in England and outside Greater London]

Course: Nonprofit Fundraising Essentials

From: Acumen Academy

Format: online

Duration: 6 weeks

Cost: Free

When: 18 October

Course: Introducing the Voluntary Sector

From: Open University

Format: Online

Duration: 24 hours over 8 weeks

When: Ongoing

Cost: Free

Course: Fundraising Standard

From: Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy

Format: Online

Duration: 40 hours over 8 weeks

When: 5 September, 9 January 2023

Cost: £490

Course: Pathways to Charity & Development Programme

From: Exeter University (for existing university students only)

Format: Training & paid internship in the sector

Duration: 4 days training & 35 hour internship

When: 2023 (details to be announced)

Course: Fundraising for Non-fundraisers

From: NCVO

Format: Online

Duration: 10am-3pm

When: 14 July & 14 October

Cost: Varies

Clare Aarons, Training Manager, NCVO:

“All of our courses are online on Zoom and a run roughly monthly. All courses can be delivered in house for organisations at a time that suits them. “Our learning opportunities draw on the experience of our 17,000 strong membership community of voluntary organisations, charities, community groups and social enterprises across England. NCVO members get a 30% discount of all of training and we are open to the whole sector.”

Course: Charity Finance for Non-financial Managers

From: NCVO

Format: Online

Duration: 9.45am-3.30pm

When: 20 July & 29 September

Cost: Varies

Course: Understanding the numbers: financial intelligence for trustees

From: NCVO

Format: Online

Duration: 9.45am-3.15pm

When: 7 September

Cost: Varies

Course: Duties of a trustee

From: Directory for Social Change

Format: In person – location varies – & online

Duration: 10am-4pm

When: 6 September & 6 October (in person), 22 November (online)

Cost: Varies

Ben Wittenberg, Director of Development and Delivery, DSC:

“We’ve got over 100 training courses, events, books, research reports and directories of grant makers covering everything from setting a fundraising strategy, to practical techniques for getting the money in, managing the financial side of things, and reporting on the difference that you’ve made.”

Course: The Essentials of Individual Giving

From: Directory for Social Change

Format: Online

Duration: One day

When: 28 July & 20 October

Cost: Varies

Course: Managing for Managers

From: Directory for Social Change

Format: In person in Birmingham

Duration: Three days

When: 9 September, 2 November, & 16 November

Cost: Varies

