2022 National Lottery Awards seeks community hero nominations

More than 1,500 people and projects were nominated for last year’s National Lottery Awards, and now the search is on once again for 2022’s nominees.

The National Lottery Awards are an annual celebration of the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community with the help of National Lottery funding.

The National Lottery is looking to highlight the exceptional work of local heroes who have gone the extra mile and made a difference in their community. This year there is the new addition of the Environment category, which will celebrate an individual who has gone above and beyond to keep their community on the green path.

Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.



Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, commented:

Thanks to National Lottery players, an incredible £30 million of funding is raised for good causes every single week. “The National Lottery Awards seek to honour those who have stepped up and work tirelessly on behalf of others. We want to thank them and celebrate their incredible efforts.”



The full line of categories is:

Community/Charity

Art, Culture & Film

Sport

Heritage

Environment

Young Hero (Under 25s)



Winners of these categories will be chosen by a judging panel made up of members of the National Lottery family and partners and will receive a £5000 cash prize in addition to an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.



In addition, any projects that have benefitted from National Lottery funding are also eligible to enter the Project of the Year category.



The nominees will be whittled down to 16 finalists, with a UK-wide public vote in September deciding the winner.



Nominations can be made by tweeting @LottoGoodCauses with suggestions or completing an entry form online. Entries must be received by midnight on 1 June 2022.

Kelly Brook is leading the hunt for this year’s favourite National Lottery-funded people and projects. She said:

“It’s a real honour to be supporting this year’s National Lottery Awards. There are so many people up and down the country working tirelessly to make a difference in their communities, so it’s really important that we take a step back and recognise that.”