Sir Robert McAlpine reaches £1mn raised for Maggie’s, & other corporate partnership news Maggie’s Leeds

Read on to find out who’s partnered with who, and how businesses are supporting their charity partners through fundraising and other activities.

The Royal Marsden & Barclays

A £100,000 donation by Barclays to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity is funding a full-time counsellor and a part-time counsellor to support hospital staff as they recover from the challenges of the pandemic. The charity has funded additional counsellors since the start of the pandemic but the Barclays funding has allowed for a further extension. The funding comes from the bank’s 100×100 Programme as part of its wider £100m COVID-19 Community Aid Package– in which 100 charities each received £100,000 to help their communities recover from the pandemic. The programme was later expanded so it has now reached more than 250 charities.

Flora & Fauna International & Thankbox

A digital birthday card from Thankbox is allowing people anywhere in the world to leave a message wishing Sir David Attenborough, who is 96 in May, a Happy Birthday and make a donation to Flora & Fauna International at the same time. The initiative aims to raise £10,000 for the conservation charity. Thankbox has also committed to planting a tree for every 10 Thankboxes sold. To date, it has planted 3,231 trees. Individuals can contribute to the birthday card on Thankbox.com until 8 May.

The Care Workers’ Charity & Log my Care

Care management platform, Log my Care, has renewed its partnership with The Care Workers’ Charity (CWC) and named it charity of the year to help fund and raise awareness of the support it offers. Fundraising for the CWC has already begun. The team at Log my Care went retro for ‘Wear and Care Week’, dressing up for the day and donating money to the cause. Later this year, the company will hold an annual fundraising event – with a challenge event, sponsored hike and inflatable 5K all being discussed.

The Prince’s Trust & Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has established a new three-year partnership with The Prince’s Trust to provide funding for a multi layered programme of support for the charity’s Enterprise Programme. As part of the new partnership, Charlotte Tilbury MBE, British beauty entrepreneur and Founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, has become as a Prince’s Trust Ambassador for Enterprise (UK and International). The partnership will support, mentor and inspire hundreds of young people with the fundamentals to establish a successful start-up business. Through the Enterprise programme, the young entrepreneurs will have access to Charlotte Tilbury Beauty global teams and will be offered the opportunity to tap into the teams including technology, product development, marketing & communications and finance, to help bring their own business ambitions to life.

Spread A Smile & Uncommon

Spread a Smile has made Uncommon an official partner, as well as choosing the Uncommon offices in Highbury as its new base. The charity works with 10 hospital partners in London so Highbury was an obvious new home for the charity team given the close proximity to two of its partners, The Whittington Hospital and UCLH. Before the move they worked with the team at Uncommon, which donated some space for the Spread a Smile Christmas Grotto in December 21. Uncommon was transformed into the North Pole, which welcomed 364 patients and their siblings at its virtual children’s grotto visits. There is also a schedule of plans for the partnership, which kicks off with an evening event for some of the charity’s donors at one of the Uncommon locations on 11 May. This will be followed by a hospital treat drop, supported by Uncommon, for children in hospital, as well as Uncommon taking two teams at Spread a Smile’s upcoming 5 a side football tournament and a company-wide fundraising event.

City Hospice & its business ambassadors

The business ambassadors of City Hospice joined together recently for a lunch event at the Cardiff and County Club, to raise the hospice’s profile. City Hospice has 11 business ambassadors, who are prominent figures in the business community across South Wales. They support the charity by hosting events, partaking in fundraising activities and generally raising awareness for the hospice. Each of the ambassadors brought a guest from the business community in Cardiff to the lunch to further spread word of the charity and the essential care provided by them.

Maggie’s & Sir Robert McAlpine

Sir Robert McAlpine has announced that it has now raised £1 million for cancer care centre charity Maggie’s. The amount has been reached in a little over six years as part of a partnership that has seen Sir Robert McAlpine build 8 Maggie’s nationwide, excluding the Maggie’s at the Royal Free Hospital currently in construction. Sir Robert McAlpine’s final fundraising drive to reach the million milestone, #MillionforMaggies, was launched in March, and saw 180 participants run, walk, swim or cycle a total distance of 14,800 miles and raising the final £12,600 to bring the grand total to just past £1 million. Sir Robert McAlpine’s relationship with Maggie’s started over a decade ago when it built the Maggie’s centre at Singleton Hospital, Swansea.

Sense & The Original Factory Shop

The Original Factory Shop has partnered with Sense to support people with complex disabilities across 20 stores in the UK. Customers at The Original Factory Shop will be able to donate clothes and toys in-store, which will then be passed on to Sense to sell in their charity shops. Proceeds from all donations will go towards the work of the charity, which supports disabled people and their families living in the community. The partnership is designed to support and raise awareness of Sense, while helping customers offload preloved goods.