Funding news round up – opportunities & updates

From grants available through Principality Building Society and Abscent to a update on some recently given, here’s a round up of funding news.

Principality creates £100,000 fund to support young people in Wales

Principality Building Society has committed £100,000 to support charities and community organisations to help young people across Wales.

The Future Generations Fund sees the building society partner with Community Foundation Wales to supply grants of up to £5,000 each for projects that will encourage young people under 40 to prepare skills for their future world of work, personal finances, finding employment, and living more sustainable lives.

Advertisement

Projects that are increasing accessibility to those who are underserved or vulnerable will be prioritised, and the closing date for applications is 12:00 noon on Thursday 30 June. Grants must be spent within a year of receiving the offer letter.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality, said:

“Principality has made a long-term commitment to help educate young people about finance to help prepare them for the future for almost a decade but this is the start of one of the biggest social ventures we have ever undertaken as a business. “Thousands of households in Wales are considered to be living in relative poverty and with the support of CFW we want to reach the most vulnerable groups to develop their training skills to make them more employable, support their mental health and well-being, improve their financial understanding to be able to budget to have a more secure future, and build environmental, social and conservation awareness.”

AbScent launches its second annual £10,000 research grant programme

AbScent is inviting applications for funding for projects that will seek to enhance the current knowledge of smell dysfunction or explore interventions to support improvements in quality of life for those living with the condition of smell and taste loss.

Applications should be from researchers who are early in their career, within five years of receiving their PhD (excluding career breaks).

Projects should aim to either enhance the current knowledge of smell dysfunction or explore interventions to support improvements in quality of life for those living with the condition.

Applicants are also expected to produce a report on the outcomes, generate at least one paper for peer review and to prepare a lay summary of the research to share with AbScent and its membership.

One £10,000 grant will be awarded, and the closing date for applications is 5pm on 16 May. Applicants should hear back by 1 August, and projects should be completed by 31 August 2023.

Sarah Oakley, Executive Director, AbScent, said:

“As well as supporting those people who have been touched by smell loss it is our mission to level up the body of scientific understanding in this area to ensure that in years to come this sense is not the least understood sense. We have an opportunity to change the scientific understanding of smell loss, and we have a responsibility to millions of people who have been affected by smell loss to do better.”

giffgaff creates emergency fund to help with rising cost of living

Mobile network provider giffgaff has partnered with community support charity The Neighbourly Foundation to create the giffgaff emergency fund, aimed at helping to tackle the rising cost of living in communities across the country.

giffgaff has raised £17,000 through its recycled phones programme so far and is continuing to raise more by inviting people to donate money or old phones. The money will be donated to community causes with Neighbourly helping to identify the types of causes most impacted, and customers also asked to vote for causes they would like to see receive support. Grants will be up to the value of £1,000.

VSSN offers members new round of development opportunities grants scheme

The Voluntary Sector Studies Network is inviting applications from its members for proposals supporting and developing an idea or activity that will benefit voluntary sector studies in the UK.

While grants can be related to any topic, VSSN is particularly interested in applications focused on equality, diversity, and inclusion issues within the voluntary sector and especially welcomes applications from people from under-represented groups.

The grant encourages creative approaches using multimedia and can be used to fund seminars, workshops, roundtables, webinars and other activities linked to research, learning and teaching.

The main focus will be to bring individual researchers, practitioners, and policy makers together to create a dialogue on a voluntary sector and volunteering related issue.

Each project can be for up to £750 and applications are open until Wednesday 8 June. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of July, and grants should be spent within a year.

Access Foundation approves initial £269,000 of funding to help tackle digital divide

The Access Foundation, which launched last year, has approved grants for an initial £269,000 of funding to support projects across the UK helping to tackle the digital divide.

The funding is going to projects in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Hartlepool.

Piers McLeish, Trustee of The Access Foundation commented:

“It is a worrying situation that in an increasingly digital society so many people are being left behind. Digital access and skills are crucial to enable people to fully engage in today’s online world. “It’s a key objective of The Access Foundation to address digital inequalities and help ensure that people from all backgrounds have the same opportunities regardless of their postcode and background. As such, we have prioritised our initial grant funding to support projects that are really making a difference and bridging the digital divide across the UK.”

In the East Midlands, The Access Foundation has pledged £120,000 to support an annual intake of scholarship students to Loughborough University for the next three years. The scholarships will be for students who wish to study courses in Computer Science and IT Management for Business.

In the West Midlands, the foundation will donate another £120,000 to support a similar programme at Aston University, and in Hartlepool, it has approved a grant of £28,985 to fund the creation of a digital suite within The Big League CIC, a community interest company.

To apply for a grant from The Access Foundation, organisations must have tackling the digital divide as a key objective, have been one of the Access Group’s Charities of the Year (or shortlisted for this), or there must be a strong emotional connection with a staff member of the group.

University of Kent undergraduates award £1500 to local charities

Undergraduate students at the University of Kent’s School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research (SSPSSR) have made a £1500 grant to two local charities as part of their philanthropy studies.

Their chosen charities were Music 4 Wellbeing CIC and City Impact CIC, both small community organisations operating in the Canterbury district. The charities received £750 each. Both grants are being used for the capital costs of buying equipment to support the charities’ ongoing work.

The grant giving was part of the students’ ‘Learning by Giving – Philanthropy in Action’ module at the University. The basis of the module is for students to lead decision making processes as a grant funder. The £1,500 funding pot was donated to the University by Philanthropist David Jamilly. The module has been run in partnership with Kent Community Foundation who managed the grant and have co-delivered several workshops, providing students with insight into the charitable sector, grant making processes, and assessing the needs, strengths and challenges of charitable giving. Students also heard from several charities outlining their work and the issues locally that they are trying to address.

This is the second academic year that this module has ran, with students last year donating grants to Food Friends in Whitstable and the Canterbury Foodbank.

BA (Hons) Sociology and Social Policy student Cathryn Stevens said:

“The ability to learn about philanthropy whilst actively being involved in the grant giving process meant I was able to better understand what charities have to go through to get funding and the benefits and restraints of the current system. Working with Kent Community Foundation was a great experience, and the end result of giving money to two extremely worthy causes is a great thing to have been able to do as a student.”