Francis Crick Institute receives biggest philanthropic pledge yet for £50mn research fund

Melanie May

Melanie May | 27 April 2022 | News

The Francis Crick Institute. Photo by Nick Guttridge
The Francis Crick Institute. Photo by Nick Guttridge

The Francis Crick Institute has received the largest ever individual philanthropic pledge in the institute’s five-year history.

A pledge from the Chris Banton Foundation has enabled the setting up of a £50 million research fund. This is dedicated to accelerating the translation of Crick discoveries and ideas into societal benefit, including the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of human disease. 

The Chris Banton Foundation is a newly established Foundation set up by individuals associated with the Bloor Group, a long-time supporter of the Francis Crick Institute and Cancer Research UK, which is the Crick’s founding partner.

Véronique Birault, Translation Director at the Crick, said:

“The scientific culture of the Crick means that our researchers always think about the translational potential of their work. This fund will enable Crick scientists to validate early-stage ideas, demonstrate commercial potential and identify industry partners or investors to progress Crick discoveries towards the marketplace.”

A spokesperson for the Chris Banton Foundation said:

“We are delighted to be able to support the early-stage translation of research at the Crick. This fund represents an ongoing partnership with the institute through which we can progress exciting discoveries.”

