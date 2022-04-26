Vegan Society grants available for projects encouraging veganism

Melanie May

Melanie May | 26 April 2022 | News

Hands chopping vegetables. By martinvorel_com on Pixabay

The Vegan Society Grant is open to individuals and grassroots organisations, and support projects that encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan.

It supports projects based across the globe, with a particular emphasis on those based in economically developing countries, with a typical award of £1000.

Recently awarded grants went to ‘Radio programs to encourage non-vegans to go vegan and stay vegan in Sengerema district, Tanzania’, and ‘Culture and Tradition, a call to animal welfare’, which was a community run project to encourage fellow villagers to replace animal skins with synthetic materials in traditional dance festivals in Zimbabwe. In the UK a project titled ‘Enjoy Soy’ also received support for its work to provide vegan culinary training to newly independent young adults. 

The Vegan Society is interested in projects that raise awareness of veganism in a positive way, promote it in an exciting or unique way to non-vegans, and support people from marginalised backgrounds to access veganism.

Applicants must be vegan, a nonprofit organisation or individual with a nonprofit project, and not a Vegan Society staff member or trustee.

There are a number of deadlines for applications throughout the year: 31 December, 31 March, 30 June, 30 September, with more information and the application form available on the Society’s site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.