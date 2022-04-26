Charities invited to take part in Sustainable Fashion Week as Charity Retail Association announces sponsorship Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Sustainable Fashion Week is the flagship event of Bristol-based A Single Thread CIC. A week of community activity that works to gather people together to inspire, upskill and empower the community to make sustainable fashion choices, it runs from 16-25 September this year.

The four themes of the week’s activities are rewear, repurpose, regenerate and reconnect – each one has calls to action that support a turn towards the sustainable and away from fast fashion.

During Sustainable Fashion Week, there will be a programme of skills workshops, and creative events, and members of the Charity Retail Association are invited to get involved by hosting their own community event.

Last year, 62 community events took place from art trails to mending workshops, and ideas for charities this year include skill sharing, for example through workshops on visible mending techniques, upcycling or clothing alterations, style sharing – such as through clothing swaps, fashion shows and pop up shops for sustainable garments, and knowledge sharing – such as through panel discussions, Meet the Maker events, and film screenings.

Susan Meredith, Deputy Chief Executive at the Charity Retail Association said:

“We are so excited to be associated with Sustainable Fashion Week as we represent such a widespread and visible high street fashion presence with outstanding reuse and social value credentials; it’s time to shout even louder and do more for the planet with that profile. We want the public to think about where they buy their clothes from and the impact their purchases have on the environment.”



Amber Rochette, Director at Sustainable Fashion Week commented:

“Fashion is one of the most polluting industries on the planet, but most people aren’t aware of this. The fast-fashion industry as we have come to know it, is fuelling climate change and poor working conditions. We are trying to give people the skills and knowledge needed to make small, positive changes to fashion consumption habits. We are thrilled to have the CRA on board with our work, their support is going to be invaluable in igniting change within communities and bringing sustainability to the forefront of the high street.”