Twitter starts roll out of Tips function

Melanie May | 15 October 2021 | News

Twitter has announced that it is rolling out its Tips function, first revealed in May this year.

Currently it is still rolling out on iOS with Android to follow shortly, according to Twitter’s announcement.

The Tips icon is located next to the Follow button on the profile pages of accounts where it’s been activated. Sending a Tip simply requires tapping the icon to reveal a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Once one has been selected, the tipper is taken off Twitter to the selected app to pay. Payment services include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, and Venmo. Twitter takes no cut from the payment.

Back in May, Twitter allowed a limited number of people around the world using Twitter in English to add Tips to their profile and accept tips, including nonprofits.

In a more recent announcement, made at the end of September, Twitter has since announced that Tips will now be rolling out to everyone, with more payment options, including Bitcoin and GoFundMe.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.