Fundraising and giving platforms for charities

Which platforms let your charity fundraise and your supporters give or fundraise for you? Here is a snapshot of the wide variety of options available to you.

This list is part of this month’s focus on fundraising and giving platforms, supported by lead sponsor iRaiser, the digital fundraising platform that helps charities, hospitals, museums, schools, political parties and religious institutions raise more funds.

This resource is based, with permission, on one of Charity Excellence’s many free tools and lists for charities and fundraisers. In addition to its Funding Finder database and 50+ funder lists, the site, which is free to use, lets you health check your charity in half a day, access the huge resource base and achieve its Quality Mark. To find the help and funding you want register or login now.

Advertisement

Resources are listed in alphabetical order by site name or company name. They focus on platforms that service UK-based charities, organisations or individuals.



1% For The Planet – pairs businesses and individuals with approved environmental nonprofits globally.

ActionFunder – matches businesses with like-minded community groups and charities so they can make a real difference together.

The Big Give – matched funding platform.

CAF Donate – more than 6,500 charities use CAF Donate to raise funds online and process their donations.

Charities Trust – a charity that distributes donations from multiple sources to thousands of charities and good causes quickly, safely and efficiently, with no set-up fee or monthly charge to charities.

Chuffed – a global free crowdfunding platform, run by a social enterprise.

Charity Saver – fundraising from corporate and individuals, plus a bulk buy service to save money and access cash-back opportunities: a non-profit run on Quaker ethics.

Enthuse – allows charities to run their own fundraising platform on their website, and set up branded fundraising pages with their own custom branding.

Facebook – giving tools for charities and for individuals

Give A Dinner Party – organise and sell tickets for mini-fundraising events; dinner parties, picnics, barbecues or cocktail evenings

Givepanel – raise more, build long-lasting relationships and run Facebook Group Challenges all in one place.

GivePenny – integrated tools allow you to launch fundraising events using your supporter’s favourite apps: it’s called Connected Giving.

GiveStar – simple tools to help fundraisers shine in a digital, cashless world.

GiveWP – a WordPress plugin that allows you to accept donations through your charity’s own WordPress site.

Givey – the online donations platform serving the forgotten 95% of small charities.

Global Giving – makes it easy and safe for you to give to local projects anywhere in the world, while providing nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive..

GoFundMe – trusted fundraising for all of life’s moments.

Golden Giving – a not-for-profit charity giving platform that supports you to make a positive impact in society and local communities, supporting both registered and unregistered charities.

Investors In Community – free and not just fundraising, but also donations of items and services, set up a fundraiser, pro bono and volunteering.

iRaiser – helping charities, hospitals, museums, schools, political parties and religious institutions raise more funds.

JustGiving – online fundraising for the people and charities you love.

Kindlink – a digital platform that shows supporters the impact of their contribution, while providing charities and businesses with tools to be more efficient and transparent.

Localgiving – a charity that helps local charities and community groups to connect with people, fundraise online and take control of their future.

Maanch – an impact-platform for philanthropy, impact investors and corporates supporting the UN SDGs.

Neighbourly – helps businesses make a positive impact in their communities by donating volunteer time, money and surplus products, all in one place.

PayPal Giving Fund – a charity that helps people support their favourite charities online and helps charities raise funds through PayPal, eBay and other technology platforms.

People’s Fundraising – provides the tools charities and social enterprises use to engage with their supporters and develop lasting relationships.

Raisely – start with online donations, grow with large peer-to-peer campaigns, nurture with deep insights and rich engagement tools.

Serendipity – the smart giving app: discover great charities, set up donations to your favourite causes in one monthly payment, and track your impact, all from the comfort of your phone.

Stockcrowd – software that lets any organisation in the world turn its own website into a personalised fundraising platform.

Tiltify – the full service fundraising platform that was made for the socially conscious generation.

Total Giving – give to charitable causes, where the funds raised are transferred directly to the charity.

The Good Exchange – enables all charitable organisations from anywhere in the UK to run cost-effective crowdfunding appeals, and helps funders in its local area.

Virgin Money Giving – online fundraising platform. Due to close in November 2021.

What Impact – a matchmaking marketplace, connecting companies and grant-makers with charities and social enterprises efficiently and transparently.

Wonderful – completely fee-free for charities, donors and fundraisers; uses Pay by Bank technology for all donations.

Work for Good– makes it simple for small businesses to fundraise for charities through their sales.

SEE ALSO: A plethora of recent fundraising platform launches (13 October 2021)

Did we miss a fundraising or giving platform? Do let us know.

22 total views, 22 views today