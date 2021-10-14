Work for Good calls on charities to sign up to Small Business Star fundraising campaign

Fundraising platform Work for Good is seeking charities to sign up to its Small Business Star campaign in the run up to Christmas.

Work for Good helps charities raise funds through small businesses’ sales-based fundraising. In the run up to Christmas – a time when many small businesses launch fundraising campaigns and increase their charitable donations – it is calling for more charities to join the campaign.

Work for Good helps small businesses pledge donations to charity, simplifying the Commercial Partnership Agreement process by enabling small businesses to digitally create them with each charity they would like to support in minutes.

Advertisement

Charities can sign up to the platform for free and create a Work for Good page, and when a small business is interested in supporting them, refer them to Work for Good. Businesses pledging their support for a charity can then create their Commercial Participation Agreement with it via the platform’s donations form. Once their sales campaign has finished, they pay in their donation and Work for Good transfers this to the charity on a monthly basis, deducting a 5% fee from donations to support its work.

Since its launch the platform has raised £1.5 million in charitable donations from small business sales fundraising, with the aim of reaching £50 million in the next five years.

This Christmas Work for Good is helping businesses to raise more funds for their chosen charity with a match funding pot of £50,000. By paying their raised funds via their Work for Good account, from 9am on Monday 6 December, small businesses will have their donations doubled up to £250 per business, whilst funds last.

Veronica Bamford-Deane, Managing Director at Work for Good said:

“We are really excited to have launched the Small Business Star Campaign. There are over 5.8 million small businesses in the UK and half of UK turnover comes from these businesses. Furthermore, since the pandemic there has been a significant increase in support for shopping small with 59% of Brits saying they now support local businesses more than previously. “We make it easy for charities to tap into this and engage multiple small businesses that want to fundraise for charity. £1bn of charitable income could be created every year if 1 in 20 small businesses donated just 1% of income. This is valuable untapped income.”

Over 1,000 UK charities, including WWF-UK, Mind, Tommy’s, Shelter, FareShare and Marine Conservation Society already using Work for Good. Since Tommy’s joined Work for Good in November 2019, £62,773 has been donated to it by small businesses.

Rosie Leverton, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Tommy’s said:

“Work for Good has really helped us to transform how we work with small businesses. As a charity, we love steady, reliable, sustainable income. It means we can plan ahead, and we know what’s coming.”

One of the 54 small businesses that have supported Tommy’s is Pattie & Co, an ethical brand selling products for babies. It donates 10% of the sale of every blanket to the charity and has so far raised £14,769for the charity.

Founder of Pattie & Co, Cat Price, said:

“Work for Good has made charitable donations a really simple, straightforward process for us. It gives peace of mind on the legal side, and it takes no more than a few minutes each month to administer.”

7 total views, 7 views today