4 more charities join Virgin Red reward programme

Virgin Red, Virgin’s new rewards club, has welcomed four new charities to its Points for Good category: Air Ambulances UK, the LGBT Foundation, Mind and Open Palm.

The Virgin Red rewards programme allows members to earn and spend across five different reward categories: Everyday Treats, Travel and Adventure, Everyday Living, Extraordinary Experiences and Points for Good. With Points for Good Virgin Red members can donate one thousand Virgin Points or more to different good causes, with more than fourteen national and local charities currently available to choose from.

Charlotte Sjoberg, Corporate Affairs Director at Virgin Red, commented:

“Our Points for Good category is a really important part of what Virgin Red has to offer. Our members have already donated more than 741,000 Points to ten different charities and we’re really pleased to welcome these four new charities to the Virgin Red family and give our members the opportunity to support a growing list of good causes.”

Paul Martin, CEO of LGBT Foundation said:

“We are incredibly excited to have been invited to be a member of the Virgin Red team and give customers the opportunity to learn more about the valuable work we undertake as well as donate their well earned Virgin Points. Donating points will enable us to continue to provide support to LGBT people in crisis and need our services.”

