Gift Aid guide published in Charity First series

Specialist tax adviser Graham Elliott has written a new guide on Gift Aid covering both the basics and the complexities of the opportunities available to charities.

In 2019-20 £1.4 billion was paid to charities which had claimed Gift Aid on eligible donations. As many fundraisers will know, more can be made of Gift Aid’s opportunities, from simply starting to claim to making use of some of its other provisions.

Graham Elliott’s book, published as part of the Charity First series by SPM Fundessentials, aims to cover all the opportunities, including the full body of guidance from HMRC. It is a fully updated version of The Gift Aid Guide first published in the Charity First series in 2013.

Gift Aid for Fundraisers and Specialist Advisers should be relevant to:

fundraisers at large charities in the arts, heritage and education sectors

fundraising consultants in these sectors

general charity specialist lawyers and accountants whose clients “expect them to understand some of the wrinkles of Gift Aid without always referring to external advisers”.

David Warrellow, Head of Taxation, The National Trust, said of the book:

‘An excellent well-written guide which de-mystifies the more confusing aspects of Gift Aid and highlights little-known pitfalls which can catch out anyone unfamiliar with the detailed rules. Essential reading for charity trustees, treasurers or fundraisers, as well as professionals advising charities on Gift Aid.’

Gift Aid for Fundraisers and Specialist Advisers is available now from The Charity First Series in PDF format at £9.85.

The Charity First Series is offering 15% off all its current titles until 29 October, with the code CFSV.

New book for smaller charities

Successful Charity Fundraising

The next publication from the Charity First Series, due out in the coming weeks, is Successful Charity Fundraising – The basics for smaller charities by Peter Maple and James Myers. It advises charities new to fundraising on how to get a successful and sustainable fundraising programme up and running, building support from a range of sources.

Successful Charity Fundraising will be available in both print and PDF format.

