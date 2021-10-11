‘Rubbish’ pet portraits raise funds for StreetVet

An illustrator and campaigner is fundraising through drawing ‘rubbish’ portraits of people’s pets.

Phil Heckels, working under the alias of Hercule van Wolfwinkle, began drawing self-proclaimed ‘rubbish’ portraits of people’s pets for commission in 2020. Funds previously raised from the drawings have been donated to Worthing’s local homeless charity, Turning Tides, but now people will also have the opportunity to donate to StreetVet.

To launch his new support for StreetVet, Hercule Van Wolfwinkle has revealed an exclusive portrait of StreetVet ambassador and TV presenter, Paul O’Grady’s four dogs – Conchita, Eddie, Arfur and Nancy. Hercule received his first customer-written review from Paul, and it was a scathing one: “My dogs weren’t in the least bit amused by this image of them. Eddie is hell bent on revenge and Conchita was so distressed she’s considering joining Weight Watchers.”

Those requesting an imperfect portrait of their pet can choose to donate their commission cost to StreetVet, to support its work in keeping those experiencing homelessness and their pets, healthy and together. Funds donated from the portraits will support the veterinary care offered by StreetVet, including providing pet provisions, in-surgery diagnostics, and other crucial support services.

StreetVet ambassador and presenter Paul O’Grady received an exclusive portrait of his pets to celebrate the new partnership between Hercule Van Wolfwinkle and StreetVet. Photo: Paul O’Grady

Jade Statt, StreetVet co-founder and Clinical Director, said:

“Hercule’s portrait is hilarious, albeit slightly unfair to poor Conchita, but his interpretations never fail to make me chuckle. Having Hercule choose to support StreetVet is a massive boost – we know his involvement will help raise awareness, funds and hopefully many smiles.”

Artist Phil Heckels said:

“The amazing community who follow my work have been so generous in their support of the fundraising to date and I am so happy to be able to offer people the chance to now donate to StreetVet as well as Turning Tides. A lot of them are big animal lovers so I know it will be a charity close to all their hearts. Knowing the money is going even further to help those experiencing homelessness and their beloved pets is brilliant.”

