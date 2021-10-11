Five tweets for fundraisers on 11 October 2021 Photo by Alex Shutin on Unsplash

Our latest collection of tweets for fundraisers highlight Gift Aid (which in recent years has acquired its own awareness day), new post-Brexit proposals for changes to personal data, teaching philanthropy to school-children, a more sustainable approach to fundraising, and the badges of confidence that donors should look for.

1. Why charities miss out on Gift Aid

On Gift Aid Awareness Day 2021 Swiftaid shared six reasons why charities fail to make the most of Gift Aid.



As well as lack of awareness amongst donors (after 30 years!), the other reasons were admin challenges, fear (mostly amongst smaller charities) of dealing with tax and HMRC, errors by donors on forms, donors are not given the opportunity by all charities, and the increase in contactless giving is not matched by opportunities to add Gift Aid as part of the process.

Advertisement

Why is Gift Aid missed?

Reason #1 of the 6 main struggles that charities face.



HMRC research shows that 24% of donors said that they had not heard of Gift Aid, and yet, this UK tax incentive has been around for 30 years!#GiftAidAwarenessDay #TickTheBox pic.twitter.com/cSKsQilxWw — Swiftaid (@SwiftaidUk) October 7, 2021

2. GDPR – a new direction

Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy and External Affairs at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, arms himself with cake and tweets his way through his initial reading of the DCMS’ ideas for how the UK should take a new approach to personal data and privacy.

I’ve put it off for a bit, but this morning is when I read the new data protection consultation in full. To get me through, I’ll tweet along as I find the main bits for fundraisers to be aware of.



Most importantly, cake is at the ready! pic.twitter.com/EtQhZXvHSr — Daniel Fluskey (@danielfluskey) October 7, 2021

3. Teaching philanthropy

Charity might begin at home but learn about charity and philanthropy can certainly continue at school. Marina Jones shares a profile of the Young Philanthropy Initiative where school students are tasked with giving away £3,000.

Why should school students learn about philanthropy? | Tes – Young Philanthropy Initiative where students give away £3k https://t.co/WTwvAyhpRR — Marina Jones (@meenamtj) August 1, 2021

4. Sustainable fundraising

Leesa Harwood highlights two very different approaches to fundraising, and which is the one that is sustainable.

Fundraising is not all about making an ask, it's all about making people want to give. Two very different approaches. One is not sustainable, the other is. — Leesa Harwood 💙 (@bythewaves) August 10, 2021

5. The badges of confidence

From the 60s onwards it was Colgate ads that promised you ‘the ring of confidence’. Charity donors are now offered the badge of confidence via their national regulator.

Ceri Edwards reminds us of two badges from regulators:

In Scotland look out for the @GoodFundScot badge, while the badge of the @FundrRegulator should give you confidence with cross-border charities and those in the rest of the UK https://t.co/GrNuGx9T3T — 🌈 Ceri Edwards (@jceriedwards) August 9, 2021

6. Giving on Times Square

And here’s a bonus tweet to tie in with UK Fundraising’s focus this month on fundraising and giving platforms.

This morning in New York’s Time Square JustGiving announced that to date it has enabled 10 million people to raise over £5 billion for good causes around the world.

What a view in Times Square today 🤩



🎉THANK YOU! Together, we have enabled 10 million people to raise £5 billion for good causes worldwide! 🎉#HereForGood pic.twitter.com/bAUzvOzdLu — JustGiving Causes (@JGcauses) October 11, 2021

17 total views, 2 views today